WPIAL suspends McKeesport basketball assistant 1 year for recruiting

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, June 5, 2019 | 6:55 PM

Tribune-Review WPIAL basketball coverage by TribHSSN.

The WPIAL board found McKeesport assistant girls basketball coach Troy Blackwell guilty of recruiting and suspended him for one year.

The issue was that Blackwell sent a social media message to a girls basketball player at a charter school encouraging her to return to McKeesport and play for the Tigers.

As a result, Blackwell was ruled ineligible to coach any sport for one year from the date of Wednesday’s hearing, WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley said.

“What complicates it, he has been hired as the community outreach liaison for the McKeesport Area School District,” O’Malley said. “His job is to bring kids back to McKeesport from the charter schools. But you just can’t do it that way.”

Additionally, McKeesport’s administration was censured “for its inability to administer to the recruiting rule,” and the girls basketball program was placed on probation for one year, O’Malley said.

Head basketball coach Eric Smith was not disciplined.

Blackwell can appeal to the PIAA.

