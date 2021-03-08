WPIAL swimmers earn at-large bids to PIAA championship meet

By: Tribune-Review
Monday, March 8, 2021 | 4:31 PM

Gold medalists from this weekend’s WPIAL Class AAA and AA swimming championships already had secured trips to the PIAA championship meet, set for March 19-20, at Cumberland Valley High School.

On Monday, dozens of other WPIAL competitors earned at-large bids to the state meet.

The PIAA posted the heat sheets for the Class AAA and AA boys and girls meets Monday afternoon at piaa.org.

The PIAA diving championships will be held Saturday, also at Cumberland Valley.

The Class AA swimming championships are March 19, with Class AAA being held March 20.

