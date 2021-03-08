WPIAL swimmers earn at-large bids to PIAA championship meet
By:
Monday, March 8, 2021 | 4:31 PM
Gold medalists from this weekend’s WPIAL Class AAA and AA swimming championships already had secured trips to the PIAA championship meet, set for March 19-20, at Cumberland Valley High School.
On Monday, dozens of other WPIAL competitors earned at-large bids to the state meet.
The PIAA posted the heat sheets for the Class AAA and AA boys and girls meets Monday afternoon at piaa.org.
The PIAA diving championships will be held Saturday, also at Cumberland Valley.
The Class AA swimming championships are March 19, with Class AAA being held March 20.
More High School Sports• Southmoreland leans on big-game experience as it readies for Quaker Valley
• A-K Valley basketball playoff capsules: Games for Tuesday, March 9, 2021
• Westmoreland basketball playoff capsule: Game for Tuesday, March 9, 2021
• Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week for week ending March 7, 2021
• PIHL standings through March 7, 2021