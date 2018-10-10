WPIAL team golf titles up for grabs in Thursday’s 3 things to watch in high school sports

By: Don Rebel

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 | 10:12 PM

Four champions will be crowned Thursday at the 2018 WPIAL team golf championships at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Rostraver.

Six teams make up the championship field in boys Class AAA and AA. Four teams are in the girls finals in Class AAA and AA.

In boys’ Class AAA, Central Catholic, Fox Chapel, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley and Shady Side Academy will shoot for gold. Central Catholic is the two-time defending champion.

In boys’ Class AA, Sewickley Academy is searching for a sixth straight championship. The Panthers are joined by Carmichaels, Elizabeth Forward, Greensburg Central Catholic, Mt. Pleasant and North Catholic.

On the girls’ side, North Allegheny, Mt. Lebanon, Penn-Trafford and Upper St. Clair will fight for Class AAA gold while Greensburg Central Catholic, Central Valley, Elizabeth Forward and Sewickley Academy are in the Class AA finals.

North Allegheny has won three straight Class AAA titles while Greensburg Central Catholic also is trying to capture a fourth Class AA crown.

Tee times for all four championships are at 10 a.m.

Win and you’re in

Section play concludes for most of the WPIAL boys soccer teams Thursday. Here are the teams that can clinch a playoff spot with a victory.

• North Allegheny can clinch with a win over visiting Pine-Richland.

• Mt. Lebanon can clinch with a win over visiting Upper St. Clair.

• Penn-Trafford can clinch with a win at Norwin.

• Plum can clinch with a win at Penn Hills.

• Latrobe can clinch with a win at Hempfield.

• Ambridge can clinch with a win or a tie as with visiting West Allegheny.

• Belle Vernon can clinch with a win at Albert Gallatin.

• Freeport can clinch with a win at Deer Lakes.

• Quigley Catholic can clinch with a win against visiting Riverside.

• Trinity Christian can clinch with a win against visiting Winchester Thurston.

Greene County court clash

Carmichaels (11-0) and Geibel Catholic (10-1) have clinched WPIAL girls volleyball playoff spots in Section 2-A, while Jefferson-Morgan is 7-4 and a win away from earning a postseason berth.

With just three section matches left in the regular season, Avella and Mapletown are tied for fourth place with 6-5 section marks. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs.

On Thursday, the Maples visit the Eagles. Last month, Mapletown beat Avella, 3-1.

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.

Tags: Ambridge, Avella, Belle Vernon, Carmichaels, Central Catholic, Freeport, Geibel, Greensburg C.C., Latrobe, Mapletown, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Plum, Quigley Catholic, Trinity Christian