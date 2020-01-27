WPIAL team wrestling playoffs, key section basketball this week on Trib HSSN

Sunday, January 26, 2020 | 10:19 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield's Briar Priest struggles to stay in the ring against his opponent, Waynesburg's Mac Church in the 106 pound final at the Powerade Wrestling tournament Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Canon-McMillan High School.

The WPIAL team wrestling playoffs take place while the stretch run of the high school basketball regular season begins this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have plenty of WPIAL boys and girls section basketball games, including the HSSN boys and girls video stream Games of the Week. We also have boys and girls hoops action from both District 6 and District 9.

Plus, we have a full week coverage of the WPIAL team wrestling playoffs including video streaming of the Class AAA and AA finals and the Rebel Yell podcast sponsored by Essey Tires four times a week.

Monday, Jan. 27

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Live Video Stream: South Fayette at Moon at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Live Video Stream: North Catholic at Freeport at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Trinity at Chartiers Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3 and the Big 5-6 Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Gateway at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Laurel at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 9 Girls Basketball – Elk County Catholic at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AAA Preliminary Round – Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township at 6 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AAA Preliminary Round – Franklin Regional vs. Trinity at 7:15 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

Talk show – Live Video Stream: Carlow Sports Talk at 8:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Rebel Yell Podcast – Video Stream: WPIAL girls basketball interview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Live Video Stream: East Allegheny at Steel Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Live Video Stream: Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Live Video Stream: Franklin Regional at Plum at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Live Video Stream: Quaker Valley at New Castle at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler at Pine-Richland at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050 and on the Big 5-6 Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – North Allegheny at Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Connellsville at Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Woodland Hills at Albert Gallatin at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Shaler at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Montour at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Knoch at Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Ringgold at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Elizabeth Forward at Waynesburg at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Lincoln Park at Beaver Falls at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Beth-Center at McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – South Side at Sewickley Academy at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Norwin at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball – Marion Center at West Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Girls Basketball – Blairsville at Homer-Center at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Rebel Yell Podcast – Video Stream: WPIAL girls basketball update on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AAA First Round – Pine-Richland/Peters Township winner at Waynesburg at 6 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AAA First Round – Norwin/West Mifflin winner at Canon-McMillan at 6 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AAA First Round – North Allegheny vs. Mt. Lebanon at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AA First Round – Ellwood City at McGuffey at 6 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AA First Round – Mt. Pleasant at Burgettstown at 6 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

(If Waynesburg wins at 6pm) WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AAA Quarterfinals – Connellsville/Latrobe winner at Waynesburg at 7:15 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AAA Quarterfinals – North Allegheny/Mt. Lebanon winner at West Mifflin/Norwin/Canon-McMillan winner at 7:15 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

(If North Allegheny wins at 6pm) WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AAA Quarterfinals – North Allegheny vs. West Mifflin/Norwin/Canon-McMillan winner at 7:15 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

(If McGuffey wins at 6pm) WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AA Quarterfinals – Elizabeth Forward/Keystone Oaks winner at McGuffey at 7:15 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AA Quarterfinals – South Park/Freedom winner at Mt. Pleasant/Burgettstown winner at 7:15 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Laurel Highlands at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

District 9 Girls Basketball – Brookville at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9

Thursday, Jan. 30

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Connellsville at Bethel Park at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Central Valley at Blackhawk at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Beth-Center at McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Sewickley Academy at West Greene at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball – Purchase Line at Penns Manor at 7:30 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Girls Basketball – Saltsburg at Blairsville at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Friday, Jan. 31

Rebel Yell Podcast – Video Stream: WPIAL boys basketball update on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Live Video Stream: New Castle at Beaver at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler at Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Norwin at Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hempfield at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hampton at Kiski Area at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Knoch at Derry at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Blackhawk at Ambridge at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Bentworth at Carmichaels at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Burgettstown at Carmichaels at 6 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – Saltsburg at Blairsville at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 9 Girls Basketball – West Shamokin at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9

District 9 Girls Basketball – Homer-Center at Brookville at 6 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3

District 9 Boys Basketball – Homer-Center at Brookville at 7:30 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3

Saturday, Feb. 1

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Live Video Stream: Class AA Championship Finals – to be determined at 2 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Live Video Stream: Class AAA Championship Finals – to be determined at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AA Semifinals – to be determined at 12 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 OR WJPA-FM 95.3 OR on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Class AAA Semifinals – to be determined at 4 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 OR WJPA-FM 95.3 OR on Greene Sports Network OR on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Sunday, Feb. 2

Rebel Yell Podcast – Video Stream: WPIAL boys basketball interview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.