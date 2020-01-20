WPIAL to approve, release realigned conferences for fall sports Monday

Sunday, January 19, 2020 | 8:41 PM

There has been a lot of discussion, speculation and debate.

Finally, on Monday, the WPIAL football conference set up for the next two seasons takes shape.

The WPIAL Board of Control will meet for its monthly get together and vote on a new alignment in football.

While many eyes will be on the football setup, all fall sports realigned conferences will be released to the public. That includes soccer, golf, cross-country, girls volleyball, girls tennis and field hockey.

High schools voted on separate plans on the football realignment presented by district officials with most schools in favor of the status quo similar to how the WPIAL has set up conferences since going to six classifications four years ago.

Perfection at stake

Fifteen games, 15 wins and counting for the Southmoreland girls basketball team.

The Scotties also are atop Section 3-4A with an 8-0 mark.

The closest threat to their unbeaten streak inside their section was a Dec. 17 win at McKeesport, where the Scotties beat the Tigers, 47-40.

This might be the biggest challenge for the Scotties hopes of winning a section title as McKeesport is 7-1 in the section, the only team within two games of first place.

McKeesport had won six in a row before losing to Moon in the Martin Luther King Jr. Classic on Saturday at Woodland Hills.

Defense rocks

Gateway and Mars are a combined 20-7, yet neither team is in first place.

The Gators and Fightin’ Planets are 5-2 and tied for second place in Section 2-5A behind Plum (5-1).

The game at Mars is the second meeting of the regular season between two of the top defensive teams in the classification.

Gateway beat Mars 35-34 on Dec. 16 at home.

The 69 total points should not surprise. Gateway has the best defensive numbers in Class 5A, and Mars is third in team defense.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

