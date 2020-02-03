WPIAL to hold hearing for Leechburg basketball game, Greensburg CC transfers

By:

Sunday, February 2, 2020 | 7:07 PM

The WPIAL wants to know why the Propel Andrew Street vs. Leechburg boys basketball game was cut short Jan. 17 and whether anyone in attendance used racially charged taunts.

Representatives from the two schools will attend a hearing Monday at the WPIAL office in Green Tree.

The section game was halted in the final minute after Propel Andrew Street coach Donnell Wilkins was ejected, and his players left the court with 46.8 seconds remaining. Leechburg led 65-41.

The WPIAL received reports from both schools and on-court officials, WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley said. Propel Andrew Street administrators reported they were looking into claims the crowd targeted Wilkins with taunts, telling him to sit down, and whether those were racially charged.

Leechburg administrators and the game officials said they heard no racial taunts.

The WPIAL also scheduled eligibility hearings Monday for two Greensburg Central Catholic transfers. The WPIAL board Jan. 20 ruled girls basketball player Bailey Kuhns and football player Mark Mizerak ineligible based on transfer paperwork submitted by the schools.

Kuhns, a 6-foot sophomore forward, transferred midseason from Southmoreland. She has not played since Dec. 17.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Greensburg C.C., Leechburg