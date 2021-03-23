WPIAL to investigate recruiting allegations against Seton LaSalle football

By:
Tuesday, March 23, 2021 | 4:56 PM

The WPIAL scheduled a hearing to address recruiting allegations raised by other schools against Seton LaSalle’s football coaching staff.

The WPIAL board has discussed the specifics of the allegations only in executive session. Seton LaSalle hired Mauro Monz as football coach in November.

The hearing is scheduled for March 30 and will be held online.

Asked last week about the allegations, Seton LaSalle principal Lauren Martin said: “We take any allegation seriously and are working cooperatively with the WPIAL.”

This story will be updated.

