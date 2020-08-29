WPIAL volleyball teams grappling with indoor coronavirus safety restrictions
By:
Saturday, August 29, 2020 | 5:35 PM
Girls volleyball teams in the WPIAL are beginning to feel like the walls are closing in on them.
Volleyball is an outlier in the fall season because it is the only indoor sport, so it is up against tighter covid-19 safety guidelines. The virus, experts say, thrives in enclosed spaces, and a tight-quartered gymnasium could present issues, even with social distancing.
The WPIAL season opens Sept. 14, and spectators will not be permitted to attend matches under the counsel of Gov. Tom Wolf and the Department of Education. Schools are expected to follow that protocol, lock their doors and limit events to necessary game personnel.
But under another state guideline — and this is the hitch for volleyball teams — indoor gatherings must be limited to 25 people.
“Six players on each team, three subs each, referees and line judges, and people working at the table. There’s your 25,” said Mike McDonald, chairman of the WPIAL volleyball steering committee and the coach and athletic director at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. “It’s hard to have a match that way. That is going to be our biggest challenge.”
With teams having to limit lineups, there could come instances when backups will have to wait out in the hallway. One player could leave a match, go and get their replacement, then stay outside of the gym to keep the number at 25.
“You look at some schools,” McDonald said. “How many do you have on your team? We are a Class A program, and we have 20. You need a place for these other people to go.”
McDonald said schools will be asked to provide an “alternate space” for additional people. Hallways could come into play for schools with one gym. Larger gyms with divider curtains could utilize both sides.
“We will set the tone for the rest of indoor sports,” Leechburg coach Eve Hebrank said. “Our decisions will make winter sports wiser. The most challenging aspect is the logistics of game day. Even if you drop it to nine girls, we’re still looking at a total of 22 (for a match). Then add in the rest of your essentials — athletic trainer, athletic director, scorebook and scoreboard — and we’re either at that threshold, or we’re already over 25 people. And we haven’t even added in line judges.”
McDonald said the answer could be bumping the maximum number to 50, something he has been adamant about with the PIAA and WPIAL but would need the state to approve.
“You could easily fit 50 into a gym, with the bleachers, on the main floor,” he said. “Almost everyone I have talked to believes it can work that way. One coach made a good point: We have been essentially working in pods for safety reasons in practice for the past month. Why not trust what we have done with our teams?”
The 25-person limit also has been an issue at practices, where girls have had to wait outside the gym or attend a split-workout on a different day. Coaches are trying their best to avoid making cuts.
“Every coach in every sport has been challenged, indoor and out, and I personally commend all of them for their endless efforts to make it work for one primary reason,” Franklin Regional coach Mike Feorene said, “the love of the game and their athletes who play them.”
McDonald enjoys the ebbs and flows of a match, the momentum swings and cheers of the student sections. But he thinks teams should be willing to sacrifice fans, even if many of them are family and friends.
“The most important thing right now is the sake of the players,” McDonald said. “We can worry about the spectators later. High school sports are for the kids, not the parents.”
New PIAA guidelines for volleyball will include social distancing in pre-match meetings, a change in the game-ball rotation and teams won’t be allowed to swap sides after each set.
“If all the safety protocols that have been put in place by the districts are followed,” Hebrank said, “then I feel confident that we can continue with our season safely.”
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Franklin Regional, Leechburg, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
More High School Volleyball• Trib HSSN girls athlete of the year: Morningstar shines bright for champion North Allegheny
• Trib HSSN June Madness semifinal: Amani Johnson, East Allegheny vs. Rachel Martindale, North Allegheny
• Amani Johnson recalls busy East Allegheny athletics career
• Trib HSSN June Madness quarterfinals: Lauryn Williams, Rochester vs. Christa Harmotto, Hopewell
• Senior Spotlight: Avonworth football standout enjoyed one-year run with OLSH volleyball