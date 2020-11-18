WPIAL wrestling notebook: Norwin hires coach with college, national team experience

By:

Wednesday, November 18, 2020 | 4:44 PM

Submitted by Kyle Martin Kyle Martin has been hired as the new Norwin wrestling coach for the 2020 season. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Carter Dibert wrestles Ben Monn of Cumberland Valley at 113 pounds at the 2020 state tournament. Franklin Regional’s Carter Dibert wrestles Ben Monn of Cumberland Valley in the 113-weight class consolation in AAA on Saturday morning, March 7, 2020 at the PIAA individual state wrestling championship at the Giant Center in Hershey. Submitted by Kyle Martin Kyle Martin has been hired as the new Norwin wrestling coach for the 2020 season. Previous Next

Norwin has a new wrestling coach.

It’s Connellsville grad Kyle Martin, an up-and-coming coach who has been an assistant at a couple of colleges and coached USA Wrestling’s national and Pennsylvania teams.

Martin was a finalist for the Connellsville job that went to former Greensburg Central Catholic coach and Mt. Pleasant grad Mike Yancosky.

He replaces Vince DeAugustine, who returned to coach Hempfield after spending two years with the Knights and helping Kurtis Phipps become the school’s first state wrestling champion.

“I’m excited to get started,” Martin said. “I was disappointed that I didn’t get the Connellsville job, but Norwin is giving me a great opportunity, and I’m grateful for that. I see a lot of potential there, and the wrestlers are hard workers.

“I’m excited to get them prepared to compete and get ready for life. What I’ve learned coaching the national team is don’t get in their way. I’ll help tweak things, but I want their abilities to take over.”

Martin said he learned a lot from Tom Dolde, the late Hall of Fame coach, when he wrestled for the Falcons.

“Coach Dolde did his coaching in the room,” Martin said. “He never got excited during a match. He told me the toughest thing about coaching is you’ll expect more than the wrestler does at times.”

Yancosky replaces Swink

It’s been a while since Yancosky was a head coach. He coached at GCC until 2006.

Yancosky was a junior high assistant last year at Connellsville.

The Cornell University grad (1991-95) was a two-time NCAA qualifier.

The 1990 Mt. Pleasant grad finished second in the PIAA in 1990 and sixth in 1989. He was a two-time WPIAL champion in 1989 and 1990 and was a PIAA qualifier in 1988.

Swink reportedly resigned for personal reasons.

Signed and sealed

The NCAA letter of intent day was last week and numerous area wrestlers made their intentions known.

Several wrestlers are headed out of state to national powers: Franklin Regional’s Carter Dibert (Arizona State),Seneca Valley’s Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (Oklahoma) and Waynesburg’s Wyatt Henson (Iowa).

Others are staying in Pennsylvania: Hempfield’s Ty Linsenbigler (Lock Haven), Norwin’s John Altieri (Clarion), Waynesburg’s Luca Augustine (Pitt), Seneca Valley’s Antonio Amelio and Dylan Chappell (Bucknell), Seneca Valley’s Chanz Shearer (Clarion) and South Park’s Joey Fischer (Clarion).

A handful of others signed with Ivy League schools: Pine-Richland’s Cole Spencer (Penn), Burrell’s A.J. Corrado (Brown), Franklin Regional’s Mason Spears (Brown) and Freedom’s Kenny Duschek (Columbia).

Also, Hempfield’s (Jeannette senior) Ethan Berginc signed with the United States Military Academy, Canon-McMillan’s Costa Moore with NYU and Seneca Valley’s Drew Vlasnik with Chicago.

Franklin Regional junior Finn Solomon has committed to North Carolina State and Kiski Prep junior (former Kiski Area) Enzo Morlacci with Lehigh.

Change of venues

Because of the coronavirus, two prominent holiday tournaments — Powerade and Southmoreland — are changing sites.

Powerade will be moved from Canon-McMillan High School to the Monroeville Convention Center on Dec. 28-29. Southmoreland is moving its tournament from the high school to the Murrysville SportsZone on Dec. 28-29.

According to Gateway athletic director Don Holl, the annual Eastern Invitational at Gateway has not been moved and will take place at the high school on Dec. 11-12.

The Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association is still considering holding its tournament in early January.

This and that

Latrobe sophomore Vinny Kilkeary, the returning PIAA Class AAA 106-pound champion, won a Super 32 title earlier this month. … Waynesburg (Class AAA) and Burrell (Class AA) are the early favorites to win WPIAL team titles. Waynesburg is ranked No. 1 in the state. … The PA Wrestling Handbook is now available. The book is full of high school wrestling information. The book was compiled by historian Tom Elling. Check the pawrsl.com website for more information.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Canon-McMillan, Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Hempfield, Jeannette, Norwin, Southmoreland