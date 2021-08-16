WPIAL’s top girls soccer players make Moe Rosensteel award watch list
Monday, August 16, 2021 | 4:02 PM
The Moe Rosensteel Player of the Year Award recognizes the best WPIAL girls soccer player “whose play, leadership and passion for the game emulates that of the award’s namesake.”
Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel was a soccer standout at Ringgold who was about to begin a college career at West Virginia Wesleyan when she was killed by a lightning strike at Mammoth Park in the summer of 2019.
A foundation was formed in her name, along with the player of the year award, and a scholarship. The top player award has been given out twice before and a third player will win it in 2021.
A watch list came out this week that a panel of foundation officials, coaches and media members will use as a guide to nominate players this fall. Nominations will be narrowed to three finalists and then, the player of the year.
Past winners were Ellie Coffield of Mars (2019) and Sarah Schupansky of North Allegheny (2020).
Here is the watch list for 2021:
Eva Blatz, Junior, Bethel Park
Ava Boyd, Senior, Pine-Richland
Ella Bulava, Sophomore, Latrobe
Olivia Cernuto, Junior, Southmoreland
Alyssa Clutter, Senior, Trinity
Sofia DeCerb, Junior, Latrobe
Morgan Einodshofer, Senior, Belle Vernon
Sara Felder, Junior, Greensburg Central Catholic
Natalie Gilbert, Senior, Upper St. Clair
Tatum Gretz, Senior, Greensburg Central Catholic
Adelina Guess, Senior, Belle Vernon
Gwen Howell, Junior, Mars
Malia Kearns, Senior, Penn-Trafford
Kaitlyn Killinger, Junior, Plum
Mary Kate Lape, Senior, Connellsville
Sydney Lindeman, Junior, Franklin Regional
Hailey Longwell, Senior, Moon
Jillian Marvin, Senior, Peters Township
Samantha Miller, Junior, Butler
Renae Mohrbacher, Senior, Freedom
Grace Nellas, Junior, Mt. Lebanon
Brooke Opferman, Junior, Peters Township
Sophia Palermo, Junior, North Allegheny
McKenzie Pritts, Junior, Yough
Farrah Reader, Junior, Belle Vernon
Regan Reilly, Sophomore, Latrobe
Kelsey Salopek, Senior, Steel Valley
Jayden Sharpless, Senior, North Catholic
Ella Shorkey, Junior, Allderdice
Paloma Swankler, Senior, Norwin
Sara Weigle, Junior, Central Valley
Chloe Weiland, Senior, Butler
Lucia Wells, Junior, North Allegheny
Abby Whaley, Junior, Ringgold
