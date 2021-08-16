WPIAL’s top girls soccer players make Moe Rosensteel award watch list

Monday, August 16, 2021 | 4:02 PM

The Moe Rosensteel Player of the Year Award recognizes the best WPIAL girls soccer player “whose play, leadership and passion for the game emulates that of the award’s namesake.”

Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel was a soccer standout at Ringgold who was about to begin a college career at West Virginia Wesleyan when she was killed by a lightning strike at Mammoth Park in the summer of 2019.

A foundation was formed in her name, along with the player of the year award, and a scholarship. The top player award has been given out twice before and a third player will win it in 2021.

A watch list came out this week that a panel of foundation officials, coaches and media members will use as a guide to nominate players this fall. Nominations will be narrowed to three finalists and then, the player of the year.

Past winners were Ellie Coffield of Mars (2019) and Sarah Schupansky of North Allegheny (2020).

Here is the watch list for 2021:

Eva Blatz, Junior, Bethel Park

Ava Boyd, Senior, Pine-Richland

Ella Bulava, Sophomore, Latrobe

Olivia Cernuto, Junior, Southmoreland

Alyssa Clutter, Senior, Trinity

Sofia DeCerb, Junior, Latrobe

Morgan Einodshofer, Senior, Belle Vernon

Sara Felder, Junior, Greensburg Central Catholic

Natalie Gilbert, Senior, Upper St. Clair

Tatum Gretz, Senior, Greensburg Central Catholic

Adelina Guess, Senior, Belle Vernon

Gwen Howell, Junior, Mars

Malia Kearns, Senior, Penn-Trafford

Kaitlyn Killinger, Junior, Plum

Mary Kate Lape, Senior, Connellsville

Sydney Lindeman, Junior, Franklin Regional

Hailey Longwell, Senior, Moon

Jillian Marvin, Senior, Peters Township

Samantha Miller, Junior, Butler

Renae Mohrbacher, Senior, Freedom

Grace Nellas, Junior, Mt. Lebanon

Brooke Opferman, Junior, Peters Township

Sophia Palermo, Junior, North Allegheny

McKenzie Pritts, Junior, Yough

Farrah Reader, Junior, Belle Vernon

Regan Reilly, Sophomore, Latrobe

Kelsey Salopek, Senior, Steel Valley

Jayden Sharpless, Senior, North Catholic

Ella Shorkey, Junior, Allderdice

Paloma Swankler, Senior, Norwin

Sara Weigle, Junior, Central Valley

Chloe Weiland, Senior, Butler

Lucia Wells, Junior, North Allegheny

Abby Whaley, Junior, Ringgold

