Wrestlers to watch at the PIAA championships this week

By: Paul Schofield

Thursday, March 7, 2019 | 1:59 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Carter Dibert struggles against Seneca Valley’s Dylan Chappell in the 106-pound championship bout at the WPIAL Class AAA individual tournament finals on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Canon-McMillan High School.

HERSHEY — The PIAA wrestling championships begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Giant Center.

Here’s a look at who WPIAL and City League wrestlers could face from around the state.

The PIAA only seeds regional champions and uses a power rating. PaPowerWrestling.com state rankings will differ in some weights.

Class AAA

106: Seneca Valley sophomore Dylan Chappell (39-4) is seeded third in the tournament, but PaPowerWrestling.com has him ranked No. 1 and Franklin Regional sophomore Carter Dibert (37-2) second. Dibert isn’t ranked by the PIAA. The seeds are: No. 1 Cedar Cliff sophomore Aiden Lewis (35-4), No. 2 Mifflin County freshman Nic Allison (34-3) and No. 4 Council Rock North sophomore Kyle Hauserman (37-5). Another to watch is Council Rock South junior Kyle Waterman (37-8). The other WPIAL wrestlers are Connellsville sophomore Mason Prinkey (32-6) and Canon-McMillan sophomore Costa Moore (26-8).

113: Seneca Valley sophomore Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (44-1) is seeded and ranked No. 1. Hempfield senior Kyle Burkholder (30-7) is ranked No. 2, but not seeded. Here are the seeds: No. 2 Liberty senior Tai-Reese Flemming (33-1) and is ranked third, No. 3 Cumberland Valley junior Ben Monn (35-7) and is ranked seventh and No. 4 Council Rock South senior Maximino Mendez (37-6) and ranked fifth. Keep an eye on No. 4 ranked Nazareth junior Andrew Smith (32-8). The other WPIAL wrestlers are Latrobe senior Marino Angelicchio (33-9) and Franklin Regional freshman Finn Solomon (36-7).

120: Norwin junior Kurtis Phipps (34-2) is seeded and ranked No. 1. Nazareth senior Sean Pierson (36-3) is seeded and ranked No. 2. The other seeds are: No. 3 Manheim Central junior Will Betancourt (36-3) and No. 4 Council Rock South senior Matt Maloney (36-4), who is also ranked fourth. Betancourt is ranked fifth. Another to watch is Stroudsburg senior Cameron Enriquez (34-6), ranked third. Other WPIAL wrestlers are Belle Vernon senior Logan Seliga (30-7), Waynesburg freshman Cole Homet (41-7) and Hempfield sophomore Ethan Berginc (27-14).

126: Franklin Regional senior Colton Camacho (37-3) is seeded No. 1 and ranked second. Cedar Cliff senior J.J. Wilson (37-2) is seeded No. 2 and ranked first. The other seeds are: No. 3 Altoona sophomore Matt Sarbo (35-3), unranked, and No. 4 Stroudsburg junior Patrick Noonan (36-7), who is ranked fourth. Others ranked are: No. 3 Kiski Area senior Darren Miller (41-2) and No. 5 East Stroudsburg senior Patrick Gould (27-2). Other WPIAL wrestlers: Connellsville freshman Jared Keslar (34-6) and Canon-McMillan senior Kenny Hayman (38-11).

132: North Hills junior Sam Hillegas (38-0) is seeded and ranked No. 1. The No. 2 ranked wrestler is Northampton senior Julian Chlebove (40-3). The seeds are: No. 2 Shikellamy junior Cade Balestrini (32-2), ranked fifth, No. 3 Downingtown East senior Lukas Richie (33-3) and No. 4 Cedar Cliff senior Michael Cassidy (35-4). Other ranked wrestlers: No. 3 Bethlehem Catholic junior Kenny Herrmann (27-8) and No. 4 Latrobe junior Gabe Willochell (33-4). Other WPIAL wrestlers: Seneca Valley senior Jason Geyer (36-10) and Franklin Regional senior Zach McCann (22-5).

138: Souderton senior Tyler Williams (36-2) is seeded No. 1 and is ranked fourth. Penn-Trafford senior Nick Coy (34-3) is seeded No. 2 and ranked third. DuBois junior Ed Scott (35-0) is seeded No. 1 and ranked first. No. 4 seed is Lower Dauphin junior Troy-Thomas Elhajj (30-4). Others ranked are: No. 2 McDowell senior Jeffrey Boyd (26-1), No. 5 Nazareth junior Dashawn Fisher (35-7), No. 6 Northampton senior Devin Britton (22-5) and No. 7 Hempfield sophomore Ty Linsenbigler (35-5). Other WPIAL wrestlers: Pine-Richland junior Nathan Lukez (36-5) and Ambridge junior Daniel Yetsick (33-5).

145: Bethlehem Catholic senior Ryan Anderson (35-1) is seeded and ranked No. 1. Council Rock North junior Cameron Robinson (33-4) is seeded and ranked No. 2. Other seeds: No. 3 Cathedral Prep sophomore Paniro Johnson (35-5) and No. 4 Chambersburg sophomore Tate Nichter (31-4). Ranked wrestlers are: No. 3 William Tennent junior A.J. Tamburrino (33-4), No. 4 Northampton sophomore Jagger Condomitti (41-7) and No. 5 Nazareth junior Nathan Stefanik (18-4). WPIAL wrestlers: Seneca Valley sophomore Antonio Amelio (30-13), Waynesburg senior Trey Howard (35-6), Canon-McMillan Tanner Rohaley (21-13) and Connellsville senior Colin Franks (8-3). Brashear senior Joe Mwete (30-3) is the only City League wrestler in the tournament.

152: Kiski Area senior Cam Connor (46-2) is seeded No. 1 and is ranked second. Bethlehem Catholic junior Cole Handlovic (40-5) is seeded No. 2 and ranked first. Other seeds: No. 3 Hershey junior Tanner Updegraff (28-2) and No. 4 Council Rock North junior Dillon Sheehy (34-9) and is ranked third. Owen J. Roberts senior Dan Mancini (33-3) is ranked No. 4 and Scranton senior Jeremiah Oakes (36-3) is ranked No. 5. WPIAL wrestlers are: Thomas Jefferson senior Alex Weber (38-3), Peters Township senior Coltin Jezioro (33-5) and Waynesburg sophomore Luca Augustine (40-7).

160: Lower Dauphin junior Clayton Ulrey (37-1) is seeded and ranked No. 1. Kiski Area junior Jack Blumer (41-3) is seeded No. 2 and ranked third. Mifflin County sophomore Trey Kibe (37-1) is seeded No. 3 and ranked second. No. 4 seed is Strath Haven senior John Crawford (35-2). Nazareth junior Connor Herceg (37-4) is ranked fourth. WPIAL wrestlers are: Mars junior Jake Richardson (27-3), Waynesburg senior Colby Morris (39-6) and West Allegheny senior Ty McGeary (35-6).

170: Susquehanna Township senior Edmond Ruth (30-0) is seeded and ranked No. 1. Canon-McMillan junior Gerrit Nijenhuis (40-3) is seeded and ranked No. 2. Downingtown West junior Maximus Hale (39-2) is seeded No. 3 and ranked fourth. Ranked third is Chambersburg junior Luke Nichter (36-3). WPIAL wrestlers are: North Allegheny senior Jon Hoover (39-2), Kiski Area junior Nick Delp (42-5) and Peters Township senior Jeff Markert (34-4).

182: Cathedral Prep senior Carter Starocci (39-0) is seeded and ranked No. 1. Mt. Lebanon junior Luke Stout (39-1) is seeded and ranked No. 2. The other seeds are: No. 3 Harrisburg senior Neamiah Diggs (26-4) and No. 4 Easton sophomore Dom Falcone (27-7). Ranked third is Belle Vernon senior Scott Joll (32-7) and ranked fourth is Spring Ford sophomore Joey Milano (42-2). Other WPIAL wrestlers are: Trinity junior Cole Whitmer (35-3) and Peters Township senior Brandon Matthews (34-4).

195: State College senior Cole Urbas (33-0) is seeded and ranked No. 1, and Thomas Jefferson senior Max Shaw (33-0) is seeded and ranked No. 2. Seed No. 3 is Liberty senior Damen Moyer (36-3) and the No. 4 seed is Boyertown senior Jacob Miller (36-6), who is ranked third. The fourth seed is Great Valley senior Ethan Seeley (35-1). WPIAL wrestlers are: Greensburg Salem junior John Meyers (29-8) and Hampton sophomore Justin Hart (29-5).

220: Sun Valley junior Hunter Catka (12-0) is seeded and ranked No. 1. Selinsgrove sophomore Nate Schon (36-1) is seeded No. 2 and ranked third. Hazleton senior Shane Noonan (41-0) is seeded No. 3 and ranked second while Dallastown senior Jamal Brandon (41-3) is No. 4. The fourth seed is Cathedral Prep sophomore Dorian Crosby (43-5). WPIAL wrestlers are: Armstrong senior Ogden Atwood (25-1), Hempfield junior Dillon Ferretti (32-9) and Greensburg Salem junior Trent Patrick (24-6).

285: Cathedral Prep senior Kawaun DeBoe is seeded and ranked No. 1. Central York senior Michael Wolfgram (32-0) is seeded and ranked No. 2. Upper St. Clair senior Jake Slinger (36-0) is seeded and ranked No. 3, while Garnett Valley’s Colton Deery (39-5) is seeded fourth. Dallastown senior Raymond Christas (38-2) is ranked fourth. Other WPIAL wrestlers are: Mt. Lebanon senior Nathan Hoaglund (31-8), Hempfield sophomore Isaiah Vance (31-4) and South Fayette junior Quentin Franklin (35-9).

Class AA

106: Reynolds sophomore Gary Steen (37-1) is seeded and ranked No. 1 and Troy junior Sheldon Seymour (32-0) is seeded and ranked No. 2. South Park sophomore Joey Fischer (35-0) is seeded No. 3, but is ranked fourth, while Biglerville freshman (37-0) is seeded No. 4 and is ranked third. The other WPIAL wrestler is Mt. Pleasant freshman Luke Geibig (32-12).

113: Benton sophomore Gable Strickland (28-3) is seeded and ranked No. 1. Eisenhower junior Logan Jaquay (34-3) is seeded No. 2, but is ranked fourth. Elizabeth Forward junior Ryan Michaels (39-1) is seeded No. 3 and is ranked second. East Pennsboro junior Adam Jacob (36-3) is seeded No. 4. Forest Hills freshman Jackson Arrington is ranked third. McGuffey sophomore Nate Yagla (27-8) is the other WPIAL wrestler.

120: Burrell sophomore Ian Oswalt (45-2) is seeded No. 1 and is ranked third. Reynolds senior Beau Bayless (36-7) is seeded and ranked No. 2. Tunkhannock junior David Evans (21-1) is seeded No. 3, and Notre Dame-Green Pond freshman Ryan Crookham (45-2) is seeded No. 4, but is ranked first. Other WPIAL wrestlers are: Mt. Pleasant freshman Noah Teeter (35-11) and Beth-Center senior Jimmy Geyer (39-8).

126: Glendale sophomore Brock McMillen (39-1) is seeded and ranked No. 1, and Bishop McDevitt senior Chase Shields (26-3) is seeded and ranked No. 2. Greenville senior Bryce Knauf (41-3) is seeded No. 3, and Muncy sophomore Bryce Vollman (29-5) is seeded No. 4. Upper Dauphin senior Bronson Garber (38-4) is ranked third, and Notre Dame-Green Pond freshman Branden Chletsos (40-10) is ranked fourth. Derry junior Ty Cymmerman (37-5) is ranked fifth. The other WPIAL wrestler is Freedom senior Z.J. Ward (19-6).

132: Saucon Valley senior Joshua Jones (42-4) is seeded and ranked No. 1, and Cambridge Springs senior Tye Varndell (39-0) is seeded and ranked No. 2. Sullivan County sophomore Nathan Higley (34-3) is seeded No. 3 and ranked fourth. Bedford junior Kaden Cassidy (34-1) is seeded No. 4 and ranked third. Other WPIAL wrestlers are: Ellwood City senior Donavin Chambers (34-10) and Quaker Valley sophomore Connor Redinger (33-8).

138: Hopewell senior Jacob Ealy (38-2) is seeded and ranked No. 1. Saegertown sophomore Kenny Kiser (37-4) is seeded No. 2 and ranked fifth. Wilson senior Marckis Banford (32-3) is seeded No. 3 and is ranked second. Midd-West sophomore Avery Bassett (34-2) is seeded No. 4, while Bishop McDevitt of Harrisburg junior Tyler Martin (41-5) is ranked third, and Forest Hills freshman Erik Gibson (40-4) is ranked fourth. Other WPIAL wrestlers are: Freedom sophomore Kenny Dushek (34-12) and Burrell sophomore A.J. Corrado (34-10).

145: St. Joseph’s junior Caleb Downing (39-5) is seeded and ranked No. 1, and Pequea Valley senior Gabe Miller (40-0) is seeded and ranked No. 2. Northwestern senior Caiden Mooney (30-7) is seeded No. 3, and Southern Columbia freshman Gavin Garcia (23-1) is seeded No. 4 and ranked fifth. Notre Dame-Green Pond senior Andrew Cerniglia (41-6) is ranked third, and Palisades senior Nathan Haubert (14-2) is ranked fourth. WPIAL wrestlers are: Quaker Valley senior John Rocco Kazalas (37-3), Burgettstown sophomore Shane Kemper (34-7) and Freedom senior Jake Pail (35-12).

152: Pope John Paul II senior Ryan Vulakh (31-0) is seeded and ranked No. 1, and Freedom sophomore Trent Schultheis (33-4) is seeded and ranked No. 2. Hanover’s D.J. Erickson (38-4) is seeded and ranked No. 3, and Sharon junior Sully Allen (35-3) is seeded and ranked No. 4.

160: Frazier junior Thayne Lawrence (25-3) is seeded and ranked No. 1. Kane senior Alec English (32-1) is seeded No. 2 and ranked fourth. Saucon Valley junior Matthew Arciuolo (37-4) is seeded and ranked No. 3, and Towanda senior Cooper Moisey (35-4) is seeded No. 4. St. Joseph junior Tyler Stoltzfus (38-6) is ranked second. Burrell senior Austin Mele (37-12) is the other WPIAL wrestler in the weight.

170: Chestnut Ridge senior Jared McGill (36-0) is seeded and ranked No. 1. Littlestown senior Carl Harris (23-2) is seeded No. 2 and ranked fourth. Athens senior David Galasso (34-5) is seeded No. 3 and ranked fifth. Greenville senior Brady Gentile (41-3) is seeded No. 4. McGuffey senior Christian Clutter (40-3) is ranked second, and Penn Cambria senior Derek Brown (34-4) is ranked third. The other WPIAL wrestler in the weight is Valley senior Noah Hutcherson (19-7).

182: Jersey Shore senior Hunter O’Connor (32-4) is seeded No. 1 and ranked fourth. Union City senior Gavin Henry (38-3) is seeded and ranked No. 2. Mt. Pleasant freshman Dayton Pitzer (39-1) is seeded No. 3 and ranked first. Muncy senior Michael Kustanbauter (38-8) is seeded No. 4. Brockway senior Garrett McClintick (33-3) is ranked third, Ellwood City junior Austin Walley (33-3) is ranked fifth, Freedom senior Bryson Miller (27-9) is ranked sixth and Blairsville junior Garrett Henigin (28-7) is ranked seventh.

195: Southern Columbia junior Gaige Garcia (43-0) is seeded and ranked No. 1. Mahanoy senior Colin Fegley (33-1) is seeded No. 2 and ranked third, St. Joseph’s freshman Kolby Franklin (41-5) is seeded No. 3 and ranked second. Saucon Valley junior Hunter Tremain (38-4) is seeded and ranked No. 4. Other WPIAL wrestlers are: Quaker Valley senior Geoff Magin (26-10) and Bentworth senior John Vargo (26-6).

220: Derry senior Dom Deluca (36-1) is seeded and ranked No. 1, Greenville senior Jacob McMaster (44-0) is seeded and ranked No. 2 and Jim Thorpe senior Ethan Mordaunt (31-1) is seeded and ranked No. 3. Montoursville junior Cameron Wood (39-4) is seeded No. 4 and ranked sixth. Wilson junior Kolby Frank (27-6) is ranked fourth.

285: Mount Union junior Jake Ryan (36-1) is seeded and ranked No. 1, and Brookville junior Colby Whitehall (35-0) is seeded and ranked No. 2. Southern Columbia senior Lear Quinton (40-6) is seeded No. 3, and North Schuylkill senior Ryan Weitz (31-5) is seeded No. 4. Meyersdale sophomore Jalen Stephens (36-4) is ranked third, Southern Huntingdon senior Kole Winfield (30-4) is ranked fourth and Burgettstown junior Riley Kemper (35-8) is ranked fifth. Washington junior Gerald Comedy (27-6) is the other WPIAL wrestler at the weight.

