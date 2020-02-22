Wrestling and diving and hoops, oh my. All the action Saturday on Trib HSSN

Friday, February 21, 2020 | 11:17 PM

The second round of the WPIAL basketball playoffs concludes Saturday afternoon with quarterfinals games in boys 6A, boys 4A, girls 5A and girls 3A.

On the boys side, Upper St. Clair against Pine-Richland is a standout matchup among many good contests Saturday.

The Panthers and Rams each finished second in their section with USC finishing strong, winning its last six games, four of which were against highly seeded playoff teams.

The teams played in December with Pine-Richland winning, 57-56.

On the girls side, Oakland Catholic against Thomas Jefferson is also a rematch of a game played earlier this season when the Eagles knocked off the Jaguars, 58-41, in the finals of the Cal U Holiday Tournament.

It is also a rematch of a WPIAL 5A semifinals game from last year’s postseason when TJ won, 68-55, to advance to the district championship game.

Mats mania

Saturday is a busy day of scholastic wrestling action with the Class AAA individual sectionals and the Class AA state regionals.

The district will hold four sectional tournaments for Class AAA wrestlers to set the field for the WPIAL championships next week.

Section 1 will be at Kiski Area, Section 2 at Thomas Jefferson, Section 3 at Fox Chapel and Section 4 at Chartiers Valley.

The top five finishers in each weight class will qualify for the WPIAL championships at Canon-McMillan on Feb. 28-29.

Also on Saturday, the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regionals will conclude with semifinals, consolation and championship finals at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Qualifiers will earn a spot in the field for the PIAA championships in Hershey in two weeks.

AAA diving

The best divers in WPIAL Class AA took center stage on Friday at South Park. On Saturday, the spotlights belong to AAA.

The 2020 WPIAL Class AAA girls and boys diving championships are Saturday afternoon at North Allegheny, and you can watch the finals here on Trib HSSN at about 11:30 a.m. for the girls and 3:30 p.m. for the boys.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

