Wyatt Henson returns to Waynesburg after winning Missouri state wrestling title

Thursday, November 21, 2019 | 4:00 AM

Missouri state wrestling champion Wyatt Henson has transferred back to Waynesburg but the junior isn’t eligible for the WPIAL or PIAA postseason tournaments this winter.

Henson was among nearly two dozen transfers that the WPIAL reviewed Monday. The WPIAL board ruled Henson eligible for the regular season but ineligible for the postseason under a PIAA rule that impacts all transfers after the start of 10th grade.

Waynesburg can appeal to the PIAA.

Henson attended Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis last school year and won Missouri’s big-school title at 138 pounds. He committed to Iowa in October.

As a freshman in 2017-18, Henson went 43-12 overall, placing third in WPIAL Class AAA and fifth in the PIAA at 120 pounds. His father is former West Virginia wrestling coach Sammie Henson, a three-time world and Olympic medalist.

