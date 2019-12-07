Wyoming Area rallies to shock Central Valley in PIAA championship

HERSHEY – Wyoming Area went scoreless for three quarters but scored touchdowns on three consecutive fourth-quarter possessions to shock Central Valley, 21-14, in the PIAA Class 3A championship Saturday at Hersheypark Stadium.
Central Valley had led 14-0 entering the fourth and had held Wyoming Area to 79 yards from scrimmage in the first three quarters. But the District 3 champions came to life and scored three times in the fourth quarter.
The last was a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Dom DeLuca with 41 seconds left to break a 14-14 tie.
