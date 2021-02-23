Yough pulls out of WPIAL girls basketball playoffs

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 | 6:52 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Yough’s Mikalah Chewning practices layup shots during girls’ basketball practice Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Yough High School.

Yough’s first trip to the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs since 2009-10 is over before it started.

Covid-19 contact tracing showed the Lady Cougars played a team last week that had a player test positive for the virus, so Yough, out of an abundance of caution, has withdrawn from the Class 4A tournament.

Yough’s team will quarantine for 14 days but won’t play any more games this season, coach Mike Gerdich said.

“Everyone is really disappointed,” he said.

Yough (4-10), which has more wins this season than it had in the previous seven, made significant improvements on the court. Namely, the Cougars broke a 99-game section losing streak.

“Our athletic director and administration reached out to the team members and their families, and to myself, to relay the bad news,” Gerdich said. “It’s unfortunate that it happened but we were grateful to have almost gotten through the whole season, and almost got a chance to take part in playoffs.”

