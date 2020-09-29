Yough quarterback Tristan Waldier suffers another season-ending injury

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | 2:30 PM

Yough’s Tristan Waldier (4) runs the ball early in the first half against Chartiers-Houston on Sept. 11, 2020, at Yough.

In a couple of days, Yough went from not-so-bad news to the worst news of all regarding their starting quarterback.

For the second straight year, Tristan Waldier will have his season cut short by a knee injury.

Waldier, who injured his right knee in Friday night’s 41-9 loss to South Allegheny, initially received tolerable news Saturday when an examination showed no structural damage.

He was going to be week-to-week as he recovered.

But on Tuesday morning, MRI results showed something much worse for the junior signal caller: He tore his ACL and is likely done for the year — again.

Waldier tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee in Week Zero last season against Serra Catholic and missed the rest of his sophomore season.

He suffered his latest injury in the first quarter Friday, then came back before he went down again in the second half and was helped off the field.

“I felt awful for him,” Yough first-year coach Chris Chunko said. “To see his season cut short for the second year in a row is tough — especially when he worked so hard to get back.”

Like he did last year, Yough senior receiver and defensive back C.J Waldier is dedicating the rest of the season to his brother.

“This past Friday was the last of the ‘Waldier Connection,’ as our announcer says when Tristan completes a pass or touchdown to me, or we tackle someone together,” he said. “This is way more heartbreaking than last year knowing that this was our final year of playing together. All the work he constantly put in lifting and doing drills in the yard to prepare for this season are gone yet again. The words that come to mind are just sad and frustrated.”

Yough moved senior Gamal Marballie to quarterback Friday to replace Tristan Waldier, the same thing that happened last year when the Cougars first lost their quarterback. That appears to be the game plan moving forward again, although Marballie was having a big season at running back.

Chunko said senior CJ Layne could see more carries in the backfield.

“And we will throw some wrinkles in there,” the coach said. “We will rally as a team and try to win these last four games.”

C.J. Waldier once again will lead the circle of support around his brother.

“I can guarantee you he will bounce back again and will be stronger and better than before,” he said.

