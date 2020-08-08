Yough stays alive in Region 7 tournament; Latrobe, Bushy Run eliminated

Saturday, August 8, 2020 | 7:23 PM

Yough stayed alive in the Region 7 American Baseball League tournament Saturday at Hollidaysburg by splitting its games.

After losing to Claysburg 6-4 in the opener, Yough bounced back to defeat Bushy Run, 6-3, in an elimination game.

Bushy Run and Latrobe won their morning games but were eliminated in the afternoon.

Bushy Run toppled the host, Hollidaysburg, 3-1, behind the strong pitching of Gio Scott.

Latrobe pounded out 12 hits and rallied from an early deficit to defeat Mt. Union, 17-6. The Jethawks were eliminated, losing to Mifflin County, 12-3.

Cam Pritts bases loaded triple in the second inning sparked Yough to a 6-3 win over Bushy Run.

Steve Manon doubled for Yough, and Nate Wilkins was the winning pitcher.

Gavin Berardi had a double, triple and 2 RBIs for Bushy Run.

Yough plays either Mifflin County or Bedford at 9:30 a.m.

Claysburg 6, Yough 4 — A three-run fifth inning helped Claysburg rally to defeat Yough.

Yough led 4-2 at the time.

Cody Ulander had a triple and double for Yough. Vinny Martin went 3 for 4 with two doubles, and Ray Halahurich doubled.

Dylan Foucht had three hits for Claysburg.

Bushy Run 3, Hollidaysburg 1 — Gio Scott allowed a first-inning run and limited Hollidaysburg to two hits.

Cole DeFillippo had a triple and single for Bushy Run. Scott struck out 11 and walked one.

“Gio was over powering,” Bushy Run coach Scott Peyman said. “We also produced timely hits.”

Latrobe 17, Mt. Union 6 — Ben Rafferty had four hits, including two doubles, and five RBIs to pace the Jethawks.

Drew Clair doubled, and Clay Petrosky had three hits.

Ethan Boring allowed five runs in the first inning but only one in the next five innings to earn the win.

Mifflin County 12, Latrobe 3 — The Jethawks collected only five hits, and Mifflin County put the game out of reach with a six-run sixth inning.

“We made too many mistakes and couldn’t string together any hits,” Latrobe coach Jason Bush said.

Latrobe grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

