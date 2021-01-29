Young North Catholic lineup wins battle of WPIAL champions over Mohawk

By:

Friday, January 29, 2021 | 12:50 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Tara Lucot celebrates next to Mohawk’s Paige Julian during their game on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Ava Walker scores past Mohawk’s Paige Julian during the fourth quarter of their game on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco shoots a three-pointer during the fourth quarter against Mohawk on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Dacia Lewandowski battles Mohawk’s Erynne Capalbo for a rebound during their game on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mohawk’s Nadia Lape drives past North Catholic’s Dacia Lewandowski during their game on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco pressures Mohawk’s Hannah McDanel during their game on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Tara Lucot grabs a rebound in front of Mohawk’s Erynne Capalbo during their game on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Anna Waskiewicz shoots over Mohawk’s Hannah McDanel (right) and Nadia Lape during their game on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mohawk’s Hannah McDanel pressures North Catholic’s Tori Drevna during their game on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco pulls down a rebound next to Mohawk’s Alexa Kadilak during their game on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mohawk’s Jordan Radzmynski collides with North Catholic’s Anna Waskiewicz during their game on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mohawk head coach Mike O’Lare talks with Hannah McDanel during their game at North Catholic on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mohawk’s Paige Julian battles North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco for possession during their game on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mohawk’s Nadia Lape shoots a three-pointer during a game at North Catholic on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco celebrates her three-pointer during the fourth quarter against Mohawk on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cranberry. Previous Next

Ava Walker and Alayna Rocco are freshmen starters for North Catholic’s girls basketball team, and teammate Dacia Lewandowski is only a sophomore.

Sure, they’re young, but their coach reminded them Thursday night how she won’t accept that excuse.

“You guys are playing like you’re young and you’re scared and you’re better than that,” coach Molly Rottmann said, repeating the words she shared in a tense third-quarter timeout.

“It’s time to grow up.”

Walker scored 20 points, Rocco had 15 and Lewandowski added 12 as top-ranked North Catholic shook off any nervousness and defeated No. 2 Mohawk, 54-38, in a rare section matchup of reigning WPIAL champions.

Rottmann called the third quarter a “gut-check” moment. Trailing by a point and looking timid at times, North Catholic regrouped and outscored Mohawk by 18 over the final 12 minutes.

“We came out a little rough and got yelled at,” Walker said with a laugh. “But we really did need it.”

“I just sort of challenged them,” Rottmann said. “Do you have the heart? Come on. This is the time. I love how they responded.”

This matchup had plenty of hype. North Catholic (8-1, 5-0) won the Class 4A title four years in a row before dropping down in classification. Mohawk (9-2, 4-1) won the 3A championship last season.

Now, they’re rivals in Section 1-3A.

The win extended North Catholic’s section winning streak to 63 games. However, Walker and Rocco weren’t around for most of it. They were in fourth grade the last time the team lost in section.

Until now, this year’s team was largely living under the shadow of girls who graduated.

“They won four WPIALs in a row. This group hasn’t done anything,” Rottmann said. “I don’t mean that disrespectfully. They’re too young to have done anything. … I said tonight, you’re officially off of last year’s backs and making a name for yourself.”

Nadia Lape led Mohawk with 18 points and Paige Julian added 10. The Warriors are a team that likes to shoot 3-pointers — around 30 per game — and they’ll take them from well beyond the arc.

Against North Catholic, those shots didn’t go in. Mohawk missed its first eight attempts and finished 4 for 34 from 3-point range.

“We didn’t hit any shots tonight, I know that,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said. “We had our chances to make some of those 3s. We just didn’t hit them.”

Mohawk made just 1 of 17 in the first half and trailed 18-13 at halftime. The Warriors rallied in the third behind three 3s by Lape, who gave them a 23-21 lead around the 5-minute mark.

But in the fourth, they went 0 for 7 from the arc.

“I think some nights you just don’t hit them,” O’Lare said. “They pushed us out a little deeper, but we shoot deep ones. … We got exposed a little bit tonight.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Mohawk, North Catholic