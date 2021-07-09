Young Township jumps on Murrysville in American Legion playoffs

Thursday, July 8, 2021 | 8:49 PM

Young Township struck for seven runs in the fourth inning, and then lightning struck.

Rain soon accompanied the lightning, and the inclement weather eventually forced a suspension of Thursday’s District 31 American Legion quarterfinal with No. 4 Young Township leading No. 5 Murrysville, 7-1, in the bottom of the fourth inning at Haymaker Park.

The game was suspended with two outs and two Murrysville runners on in the bottom of the fourth and will resume at 5 p.m. Friday at Bertolino Field in Saltsburg. Young Township has a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. If Murrysville comes back to win Friday, Game 3 will follow the completion of Game 2.

Young Township sent 11 batters to the plate in the top of the fourth inning and the first seven reached base.

Brice Laurenti singled, Ethan Prugh reached on an error and Brandon Gaston singled to load the bases. Then, Kody Templeton hit a ball through a drawn-in infield for a single that scored Laurenti. Nate Kavulic followed with an RBI walk, and Dustin Coleman deposited a single into shallow right field that scored a run.

Brady Yard had a two-run single later on in the inning and eventually scored on a single by Laurenti. Yard was strong on the hill for Young Township with three strikeouts over 32⁄ 3 innings.

Connor Helm did not allow a hit through the first three innings on the mound for Murrysville before Young Township’s outburst in the fourth.

Murrysville got the first run of the game in interesting fashion. Helm was picked off third base by Yard, but he ran home. The throw from Laurenti, the third baseman, hit Helm in the back and bounced away, allowing him to score.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer