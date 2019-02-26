A-K Valley Athletes of the Week: Highlands’ Korry Myers, Deer Lakes’ Julia Hollibaugh

By: Andy NewsEngin

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 | 6:53 PM

Korry Myers

School: Highlands

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Myers is coming off his best defensive performance of the season in the No. 5-seeded Golden Rams’ 69-61 win over No. 4 Uniontown in Saturday’s WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals. A 6-foot guard, Myers put up 15 points to pace the Highlands offense in the win. He leads Highlands (17-7) in 3-pointers (49) and ranks third on the team in points (264). Myers plans to also throw javelin and shot put for the track and field team this spring.

How long have you been playing basketball?

I’ve been playing since I was in first grade. I went to Blessed Sacrament until fifth grade.

How has your role on the team evolved?

At the beginning of the season, I feel like they wanted me to come in and average 15 points and knock down 3s. Defense was the main thing I had to focus on. I started to listen to my coaches, and then I started playing good defense.

Is this team peaking at the right time?

I think so. I think we’re peaking right now. When we play together as a team and get everyone touching the ball and scoring, that’s when we’re at our prime.

How did the loss to Knoch change this team?

We learned a lot from it. First thing coach said was that we can learn from it.

Have we seen Highlands’ best game of the season yet?

We definitely had games where we played our best defense or shooting, but all-around, I’d say no.

Where were you in 2016 when Highlands played New Castle at North Allegheny in the WPIAL semifinals?

I was in the bleachers. I remember watching that game.

Did you go down to Petersen Events Center for the Class AAA championship game?

I was there. A group of us went there. It was me, Luke (Cochran), Johnny (Crise) and a couple of other kids that used to play basketball with us.

What are your thoughts on the long break between the end of the regular season and the start to the postseason?

It’s good, but at the same time, I like getting right back into it. We just want to keep playing.

What does Highlands need to do to beat New Castle?

We got to come out, play good defense and be physical.

What’s up with all of the man-bun hairstyles on the team?

I guess Johnny (Crise), Seth (Cohen) and Danny (Thimons) started it. They all had really long hair. The man bun died down, and now Johnny has a perm.

Did the opposing team’s student sections notice all the man buns?

They loved making fun of Johnny about his man bun and Luke about his beard. The student sections really like to come at us about it. Pine-Richland was funny, and Derry said some funny ones.

Who is the comedian on the team?

I’d have to say senior Dylan Signorella.

Do you have a favorite NBA and college team?

My favorite college team would be Ohio State, and NBA team is the Philadelphia Sixers. I started liking the Sixers when they were awful.

What three words best describe you?

Athletic. Competitive. Funny.

What three people dead or alive would you like to have dinner with?

LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

What is your favorite subject at school?

Spanish.

What is something interesting about you that people don’t know?

I’m a huge Star Wars fan. Me and my brother (Devin) are huge fans.

What’s your favorite Star Wars movie?

It’s a tie between “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Revenge of the Sith.”

Julia Hollibaugh

School: Deer Lakes

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Hollibaugh notched two double-digit scoring efforts this postseason for Deer Lakes (17-7). The 5-foot-7 guard/forward turned in 10 points and 13 rebounds in the No. 7-seeded Lancers’ 46-41 loss to No. 2 South Park in Saturday’s WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals. Hollibaugh scored 13 points in a 47-32 win over No. 10 Seton LaSalle in the first round. She averaged eight points and nine rebounds this season.

How long have you been playing basketball?

Since fourth grade.

Does the loss to South Park still sting?

Yeah, a little bit because it could possibly be my last game.

If South Park beats Shady Side Academy in the semifinals, Deer Lakes will move into the PIAA Class 3A bracket. Are you going to the game at North Hills?

I plan on it.

Do you think this team could make a run in the PIAA bracket?

Definitely. The starting five have a lot of experience together, and that definitely gives us an advantage over other teams.

How much fun was this season?

It was definitely the most fun I’ve had throughout my high school career.

Did you play for former coach, and current Mars coach, Dana Petruska? How are Dana and coach David Petruska alike?

Yes, in middle school. All the drills and everything we did were kind of the same. They have a similar way in coaching and teaching us.

What is unique about this year’s team?

Even the incoming freshmen, everyone fits so well together. Everybody has a place on the team, and everybody can contribute.

Who is the most underrated player on the team?

I think sophomore Cameron Simurda. Anytime we needed her, she can get out there (and play). She’s a smart player and can read the ball really well.

Who is the comedian on the team?

Reese Hasley, I think. She’s always making me laugh.

Do you have a favorite college basketball team?

North Carolina State. I’m going there. I plan on majoring in chemistry at N.C. State and then going into pharmaceutical research.

What three words best describe you?

Creative. Athletic. Comical.

What three people dead or alive would you like to have dinner with?

Serena Williams, Muhammad Ali and Michael B. Jordan.

What is your favorite subject at school?

Math.

What is something interesting about you that people don’t know?

I really like art. I actually draw our (family) Christmas cards every year that we send out.

Tags: Deer Lakes, Highlands