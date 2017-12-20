Broadcast Calendar
September 13 2019
|Broadcast(s)
|06:00 pm - The Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show - (Video)
|06:00 pm - WPIAL Football - Burrell at Uniontown - (Audio)
|06:20 pm - WPIAL Football - Thomas Jefferson at Indiana - (Audio)
|06:20 pm - District 6 Football - Marion Center at Homer-Center - (Audio)
|06:30 pm - WPIAL Football - McGuffey at Carmichaels - (Audio)
|06:30 pm - WPIAL Football - Waynesburg Central at Hopewell - (Audio)
|06:30 pm - WPIAL Football - Blackhawk at Ambridge - (Audio)
|06:30 pm - WPIAL Football - Riverside at Western Beaver - (Audio)
|06:30 pm - District 6 Football - Blairsville at West Shamokin - (Audio)
|06:30 pm - WPIAL Football - Knoch at Highlands - (Audio)
|06:30 pm - WPIAL Football - Beaver at New Castle - (Audio)
|06:30 pm - District 6 Football - Northern Cambria at Purchase Line - (Audio)
|06:30 pm - WPIAL Football - South Fayette at Greensburg Salem - (Audio)
|06:30 pm - WPIAL Football - Gateway at Latrobe - (Audio)
|06:30 pm - WPIAL Football - Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston - (Audio)
|06:30 pm - WPIAL Football - West Allegheny at Peters Township - (Audio)
|06:30 pm - WPIAL Football - Connellsville at Plum - (Audio)
|06:35 pm - WPIAL Football - Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon - (Audio)
|06:45 pm - WPIAL Football - Sto-Rox at Cornell - (Audio)
|06:45 pm - WPIAL Football - Avonworth at New Brighton - (Audio)
|06:45 pm - WPIAL Football - Apollo-Ridge at East Allegheny - (Audio)
|06:45 pm - WPIAL Football - Freeport at Elizabeth Forward - (Audio)
|06:45 pm - WPIAL Football - South Park at Keystone Oaks - (Video)
|06:45 pm - WPIAL Football - Northgate at Union - (Video)
|06:45 pm - WPIAL Football - Moon at Baldwin - (Video)
|06:45 pm - District 6 Football - Martinsburg Central at Penns Valley - (Audio)
|06:45 pm - District 9 Football - Clarion at Brookville - (Audio)
|06:45 pm - WPIAL Football - Rochester at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart - (Audio)
|06:45 pm - WPIAL Football - Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan - (Audio)
|06:45 pm - WPIAL Football - Mars at Penn HIlls - (Video)
|07:00 pm - WPIAL Football - McKeesport at Penn-Trafford - (Audio)
|07:00 pm - WPIAL Football - Woodland Hills at Upper St. Clair - (Audio)
|07:05 pm - District 9 Football - Punxsutawney at St. Marys - (Audio)
|07:05 pm - WPIAL Football - Hampton at North Hills - (Audio)
|07:10 pm - WPIAL Football - Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny - (Audio)
|07:15 pm - WPIAL Football - Pine-Richland at Butler - (Audio)
|07:15 pm - WPIAL Football - Woodland Hills at Upper St. Clair - (Video)
|09:30 pm - The Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show - (Video)
