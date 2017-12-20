Broadcast Calendar

Date

Sport All Sports Baseball Basketball Cross Country Field Hockey Football Golf Hockey Lacrosse Soccer Softball Swimming/Diving Tennis Track and Field Volleyball Wrestling

School All Schools A.C. Reynolds (NC) A.N. Myer (Can) Abilene (Tx) Abington Abington (Va) Abington Heights Academy Park Acton-Boxborough (Ma) Adlai Stevenson (Il) Air Academy (Co) Albany Academy (NY) Alberdeen (Ms) Albert Gallatin Alexander Central (NC) Aliquippa Allderdice Allegany (Md) Allegheny-Clarion Valley Allen Central (Ky) Allentown (NJ) Allentown Allen Allentown CC Alonso (Fl) Altoona Ambridge American Heritage (Fl) American Spirit (Oh) Anacostia (DC) Anchorage Christian (Ak) Annapolis Christian (Md) Anthony Wayne (Oh) Apollo-Ridge Appleton East (Wi) Aquinas Academy Archbishop Carroll Archbishop Malloy (NY) Archbishop Ryan Archbishop Stepinac (NY) Archbishop Wood Armstrong Ashland Blazer (Ky) Ashland Mapleton (Oh) Ashwaubenon (Wi) Athens (Al) Athens Academy (Ga) Atlantic Shores Christian (Va) Audenried Augusta (Ky) Augusta Christian (Ga) Avalon (Md) Avella Avon Grove Avonworth Bald Eagle Baldwin Ballard Memorial (Ky) Baltimore Gilman School (Md) Bangor Baraboo (Wi) Barberton (Oh) Barringer (NJ) Bartlett (Ill) Battlefield (Va) Bayard Rustin Bayside (VA) Beaver Beaver County Christian Beaver Falls Bedford Bellaire (Oh) Bellbrook (Oh) Belle Vernon Bellefonte Belleville Mennonite Bellwood-Antis Benilde-St. Margaret's (Mn) Bensalem Bentworth Bergen Catholic (NJ) Berkeley Springs (WV) Berks Catholic Berlin-BrothersValley Bermudian Springs Beth-Center Bethel Park Bethlehem (Ky) Bethlehem Catholic Big Spring Big Walnut (Oh) Biglerville Bishop Brossart (Ky) Bishop Canevin Bishop Carroll Bishop Eustace (NJ) Bishop Gorman (Nv) Bishop Guilfoyle Bishop Hartley (Oh) Bishop Kearney (NY) Bishop Loughlin (NY) Bishop McCort Bishop McDevitt Bishop McNamara (Md) Bishop Rosecrans (Oh) Bishop Shanahan Bishop Timon-St. Jude (NY) Bishop Watterson (Oh) Blackhawk Blacklick Valley Blair Academy (NJ) Blairsville Bloom-Carroll (Oh) Bloomfield (NJ) Bloomington Central Catholic (Il) Bloomington Jefferson (Mn) Bloomsburg Blue Mountain Bluegrass United (Ky) Boalsburg St. Joseph's Academy Boardman (Oh) Boca Ciega (Fl) Boca Raton (Fl) Boiling Springs Boliver-Richburg (NY) Bolles School (Fl) Bonita (Ca) Boyd County (Ky) Boyertown Bradford Brandon (Ms) Brandywine Heights Brashear Brentwood Brentwood (Tn) Brewster (NY) Bridgeport (WV) Bridgeport (Oh) Bristol Bristol (Oh) Broadlabin-Perth (NY) Brock (Tx) Brockway Bronx Riverdale Country School (NY) Brooke (WV) Brookland-Cayce (SC) Brookville Broome (SC) Brownsville Bryant (NY) Buckeye Local (Oh) Buckeye Valley (Oh) Bucktail Buffalo South Park (NY) Burgettstown Burlington Central (Ill) Burrell Butler Byron Nelson (Tx) Calhoun Academy (SC) California Calvary Baptist (NC) Calvary Christian Calvert Hall (Md) Cambria County Christian Cambria Heights Cambridge South (Md) Cambridge Springs Camden Military Academy (SC) Cameron (WV) Cameron County Camp Hill Camp Hill Trinity Campbellsville (Ky) Canada Prep Academy (Ont) Cane Bay (SC) Canfield (Oh) Canisius (NY) Cannon County (Tn) Canon-McMillan Canon-McMillan 'B' Cantebury (Fl) Canton Cape Henry (Va) Cardinal Mooney Cardinal Newman (Ont) Cardinal OHara Cardinal Roy (Que) Career Connections Carlisle Carlynton Carmichaels Carrick Carrick Hockey Carroll County (Ky) Cathedral Catholic (Ca) Cedar Cliff Cedar Grove (NJ) Celebration (Fl) Centennial (Il) Centerville (Oh) Central Bucks East Central Bucks East Central Bucks South Central Bucks West Central Cambria Central Catholic Central Columbia Central Dauphin Central Dauphin East Central Davidson (NC) Central Florida Christian (Fl) Central Mountain Central of Clay County (Al) Central Valley Central York Centreville (Va) Chagrin Falls (Oh) Chambersburg Chaminade Julienne Catholic (OH) Chaminade Madonna (Fl) Champaign Central (Ill) Chapin (SC) Chardon (Oh) Charleroi Charles W. Baker (NY) Charlotte Catholic (NC) Charlotte Country Day (NC) Charlotte Stampede (NC) Chartiers Valley Chartiers-Houston Chateaugay Central (NY) Cherokee (Ga) Cherokee (NJ) Cherry Creek (Co) Chester Chestnut Ridge Cheswick Christian Academy Cheyenne (Nv) Chicago Christian (Ill) Chippewa Falls (Wi) Choutea-Mazie (Ok) Christ Chapel (Va) Christian Academy of Knoxville (Tn) Church Farm School Cicero-North Syracuse (NY) Cincinnati Elder (Oh) Circle Christian Academy (Fl) Clairton Clarion Clarion-Limestone Clay-Battelle (WV) Claysburg-Kimmel Clear Fork (Oh) Clearfield Cleveland East Tech (Oh) Cleveland John Marshall (Oh) Cleveland St. Ignatius (Oh) Cloverleaf (Oh) Coatesville Cocalico Cochranton COF Academy (Oh) Colonial (Fl) Colony (Ak) Columbia Columbiana (Oh) Commodore Perry Community School of Naples (Fl) Concord (De) Conemaugh Township Conemaugh Valley Conestoga Conestoga Valley Conneaut Conneaut Valley Connellsville Conner (Ky) Conrad Weiser Constitution Conwell-Egan Catholic Cooper (Ky) Copper Canyon (Az) Copper Hills (Ut) Corbin (Ky) Cornell Cornerstone Christian (Oh) Corry Coshocton (Oh) Coudersport Council Rock North Council Rock South Cranberry CRFS Baseball Academy (Fl) Croton-Harmon (NY) Cumberland Regional (NJ) Cumberland Valley Curwensville Cuthbertson (NC) Cypress Creek (Fl) D. H. Conley (NC) Dallas Dallastown Dalton School (NY) Damascus (Md) Daniel Boone Danville David Douglas (Or) Davie (NC) Davis (Ut) Deep Run (Va) Deer Lakes Delaware Christian (Oh) Delaware Valley Delone Catholic DePaul Catholic (NJ) Derry Desert Oasis (Nv) Devon Prep Dixie Heights (Ky) Dobyns-Bennett (Tn) Doddridge County (WV) Donegal Doral Academy (Fl) Dover Downingtown East Downingtown West Dr. Michael M. Krop (Fl) Dublin Coffman (Oh) Dublin Jerome (Oh) DuBois Dubois Central Catholic Dudley (NC) Dunmore Dutch Fork (SC) Eaglecrest (Co) East East Allegheny East Carteret (NC) East Central (Ind) East Fairmont (WV) East Forsyth (NC) East Hardy (WV) East Islip (NY) East Juniata East Liverpool (Oh) East Liverpool (Oh) East Palestine (Oh) East Pennsboro East Stroudsburg-North East Stroudsburg-South Eastern (Ky) Eastern Washington (DC) Eastlake (Ca) Eastlake North (Oh) Easton Eastside (Va) Eau Gallie (Fl) Eden Central (NY) Eden Christian Eisenhower El Toro (Ca) ELCO Elderton Elevation Academy (Fl) Elgin Academy (Ill) Elizabeth Forward Elizabeth Seton (Md) Elizabethtown Elk County Catholic Elk Lake Ellis School Ellwood City Elmwood (Oh) Elsinore (Ca) Emmaus Ephrata Episcopal Academy Episcopal School of Acadiana (La) Erie Erie Cathedral Prep Erie Central Erie East Erie First Christian Erie McDowell Erie Strong Vincent Euclid (Oh) Evangel Heights Evans (Ga) Evanston (Il) Everett Ewing (NJ) Exeter Township Fairborn (Oh) Fairfax (Va) Fairfield Fairmont (Oh) Fairview Fairview (Co) Faith Baptist (Fl) Faith Christian Academy Faith Lutheran (Nv) Fannett-Metal Farrell Father Gabriel Richard Catholic (Mi) Father Judge Fenwick (Il) Fernandina Beach (Fl) Ferndale Fieldston School (NY) First Baptist Academy First Love Christian Flagler Palm Coast (Fl) Fleetwood Flint Hill (Va) Florida Freeport (Fl) Fontbonne Hall Academy (NY) Foothill (Nv) Forbes Road Ford City Fordham Preparatory (NY) Forest Hills Fort Cherry Fort Frye (Oh) Fort Hill Fort LeBoeuf Foundation Academy (Fl) Fox Chapel Foxboro (Ma) Foxcroft (Va) Frankfort (WV) Franklin Franklin (Tn) Franklin Regional Franklin Towne Charter Franklin-Simpson (Ky) Frazier Freedom Freeport Friends Central Friendship Collegiate Academy (DC) Gaffney (SC) Gahanna Lincoln (Oh) Galeton Garnet Valley Gateway Geibel General McLane Genoa (Oh) George Jr. Republic George Washington Prep (Ca) George Wythe (Va) Georgetown Day School (DC) Germantown Friends Gilman School (Md) Gilmour Academy (Oh) Girard Girard College Glen Allen (Va) Glen Burnie (Md) Glen Ridge (NJ) Glen Rock (NJ) Glenda Dawson (Tx) Glendale Glenn (NC) Gloucester Catholic (NJ) Gonzaga (DC) Governor Mifflin Grace Christian (NC) Grandview Heights (Oh) Grant Community (Ill) Granville (Oh) Grassfield (Va) Gray Collegiate Academy (SC) Grayslake Central (Il) Great Valley Greece Athena (NY) Green County Tech (Ar) Greenbrier (Ga) Greenbrier Christian Academy (Va) Greencastle-Antrim Greene County (Ak) Greeneville (Tn) Greensburg Central Catholic Greensburg Salem Greenville Greenwood Gresham (Or) Grove City Groveport Madison (Oh) Grundy (Va) Hackley School (NY) Haddon Heights (NJ) Hagerty (Fl) Halifax Hamburg Hamilton (Ar) Hammond Academy (SC) Hampton Hancock (Md) Hannibal River (Oh) Harbor Creek Harlan County (Ky) Harmony Harrisburg Harriton Hartsville (SC) Harvest Baptist Academy Harvey (Oh) Hathaway Brown (Oh) Haverford Hawken School (Oh) Hazleton Heartland Christian Heathwood Hall (SC) Hempfield Henderson Henry Clay (Ky) Heritage (Co) Herndon (Va) Hershey Hialeah Gardens (Fl) Hickory Hickory (NC) Highland Lake Prep (Fl) Highland Park (Ill) Highlands Highlands (Ky) Holderness (NH) Hollidaysburg Holmes (Ky) Holton-Arms (Md) Holy Cross Holy Ghost Prep Holy Innocents Episcopal (Ga) Holy Redeemer Homer-Center Homewood (Al) Honesdale Hoover (Oh) Hopewell Horicon (Wi) Horizon Christian (Ca) Horseheads (NY) Howland (Oh) Hubbard Hudson (Oh) Hundred (WV) Huntingdon Huntington (WV) Huntsville (Tx) Imani Christian IMG Academy (Fl) Imhotep Charter Immaculate Conception Prep (Il) Independence (Tn) Independence Local (Oh) Indian Hill (Oh) Indian Valley Indiana Inspiration Academy (Fl) Interboro Iroquois Jackson County (Ky) Jackson County (Tn) James Buchanan James Madison (Va) James Woods (Va) Jamestown Jeannette Jefferson County Christian (Oh) Jefferson-Morgan Jeffersonville (Ind) Jenkintown Jennings County (Ind) Jersey Shore Jim Thorpe John Carroll (Md) John F Kennedy (NY) John Jay (NY) John Marshall (WV) John Muir (Ca) Johnsburg (Ill) Johnsonburg Johnstown Jones College Prep (Ill) JP Taravella (Fl) Juniata Juniata Valley Kalava (Mn) Kane Karns City KauKauna (Wi) Kearny (NJ) Kennard Dale Kennedy Catholic Kennedy Catholic (NY) Kenston (Oh) Kenton Ridge (Oh) Keystone Keystone Oaks King's Fork (Va) Kings (Oh) Kingsman Academy (DC) Kiski Area Kiski School Kittanning Knoch Korah Collegiate Vo-Tech (Ont) La Crosse Central (Wi) La Salle La Salle College LaBrae (Oh) Lackawanna Trail Lady of Good Counsel (Md) Lake Catholic (Oh) Lake Center Christian (Oh) Lake Highland (Tx) Lake Lehman Lake Mary Prep (Fl) Lake Park (Ill) Lake Ridge Academy (Oh) Lakeland (Fl) Lakeview Lakewood (SC) Lamar (Tx) Lambton Kent (Ont) Lampeter-Strasburg Lancaster Catholic Lancaster Country Day Lancaster County Christian Lancaster Mennonite Landisville Hempfield Landon School (DC) Langley (Va) Lansdale Catholic Latin School of Chicago (Il) Latrobe Laurel Laurel Highlands Lawrence County (Tn) Lebanon (Mo) Lebanon Catholic Leechburg Legacy (Co) Letcher County Central (Ky) Lewisburg Liberty Liberty Christian (Va) Libertyville (Ill) Ligonier Valley Lincoln County (Ky) Lincoln Park Lincolnton (NC) Linden (NJ) Line Mountain Linsly (WV) Lisbon David Anderson (Oh) Liverpool (NY) Livonia (NY) Lloyd Memorial (Ky) Lodi (NJ) Logan Elm (Oh) Londonderry (NH) Lookout Valley (Tn) Lordstown (Oh) Louisville Male (Ky) Loveland (Oh) Lowellville (OH) Lower Dauphin Lower Merion Lower Moreland Loyalsock Township Loyola-Blakefield (Md) Lutheran (Co) Madonna (WV) Magnificat (Oh) Mahanoy Area Malvern Prep Manasquan (NJ) Manheim Central Manheim Township Maple Grove (NY) Maple Heights (Oh) Maple Mountain (Ut) Mapletown Maplewood Marian Catholic Mariemont (Oh) Marietta (Oh) Marion Center Marlborough School (Ca) Marple Newton Mars Marsit (Ga) Martin Luther King Martins Ferry (Oh) Martinsburg Central Mary Institute Country Day (Mo) Marysville (Oh) Mason County (Ky) Massapequa (NY) Massillon Washington (Oh) Massilon Jackson (Oh) Masters Academy (Fl) Mastery Charter North-Pickett Mastery Charter South Math Civics and Science Mc Connellsburg McCaskey McDonogh School (Md) McEwen (Tn) McGuffey McKee/Staten Island (NY) McKeesport McKinley Tech (DC) McMinn County (Tn) Meadville Mechanicsburg Medina (Oh) Mercer Mercyhurst Prep Methacton Meyersdale Miami Christian (Fl) Miami Country Day (Fl) Miami Jackson (Fl) Miami Senior (Fl) Middlesboro (Ky) Middletown Middletown North (NJ) Midland Valley (SC) Mifflin County Mifflinburg Millersburg Millville Milton Academy (Ma) Milton Hershey Minersville Minford (Oh) Miss Porter School (Ct) Mohawk Monessen Moniteau Monroe (Wi) Monroe Central (Oh) Monsignor Bonner Monsignor McClancy (NY) Monsignor Pace (Fl) Montclair Kimberly Academy (NJ) Monteverde Academy (Fl) Montgomery Montgomery (Ca) Montour Montoursville Montverde Academy (Fl) Moon Moore Catholic (NY) Moravian Academy Morgantown (WV) Moshannon Valley Mount Carmel Mount St. Joseph Mount Tabor (NC) Mount Union Mountain Ridge (Md) Mountain View Mt. Carmel (Md) Mt. Lebanon Mt. Pleasant Muhlenberg Mullen (Co) Muncy Muscle Shoals (Al) Nanticoke Nathan Hale-Ray (Ct) National Christian Academy (Md) Nature Coast Tech (Fl) Nazareth Nazareth Prep Nease (Fl) Neighborhood Academy Neshaminy Neshannock Neumann-Goretti New Albany (Oh) New Bedford (Ma) New Brighton New Castle New Life Christian (Md) Newark Academy (NJ) Newport Newport Central Catholic (Ky) Newsome (Fl) Niceville (Fl) Niles North (Ill) Nixa (Mo) Noble & Greenough (Ma) Nordonia (Oh) Normal West (Ill) Norristown North Allegheny North Bergen (NJ) North Bullitt (Ky) North Canton Hoover (Oh) North Catholic North Clarion North County (MD) North Crowley (Tx) North Davidson (NC) North East North Gaston (NC) North Greene (Tn) North Hills North Jackson (Al) North Laurel (Ky) North Oldham (Ky) North Penn North Pocono North Schuylkill North Shore (Il) North Star Northampton Northeast Bradford Northeastern York Northern Bedford Northern Cambria Northern Lebanon Northern Potter Northern Valley-Demarest (NJ) Northgate Northland (Oh) Northport (NY) Northside Christian (Fl) Northside Urban Pathways Northwest Christian Academy (Fl) Northwestern Northwestern (SC) Northwestern Lehigh Northwood Academy (SC) Norwin Notre Dame Nova (Fl) Nueva Esperanza Oak Glen Oakland Catholic Oakton (Va) Obama Academy Ocean City (NJ) Ocean View (Ca) Oconomowoc (Wi) Oil City Old Forge Old Mill (Md) Oldham County (Ky) Olentangy Liberty (Oh) Olentangy Orange (Oh) Oley Valley Olmstead Falls (Oh) Olympia (Fl) Opelika (Al) Orangeburg Prep (SC) Orlando Freedom (Fl) Ossining (NY) Oswayo Valley Otto-Eldred Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Owen J. Roberts Owensboro Apollo (Ky) Oxbridge Academy (Fl) Oxford (Al) Pace (Fl) Packer Collegiate Institute (NY) Padua Franciscan (Oh) Page (NC) Palm Beach Lakes (Fl) Palm Harbor University (Fl) Palmer Trinity (Fl) Palmyra Panorama (Ca) Paramus Catholic (NJ) Parkersburg (WV) Parkland Parkview (Ar) Pascack Hills (NJ) Passaic Valley (NJ) Paul VI (Va) Pembroke Pines Charter (Fl) Pen Argyl Penn Cambria Penn Charter Penn Hills Penn Manor Penn-Trafford Penn-Trafford 'B' Penncrest Pennridge Penns Grove (NJ) Penns Manor Penns Valley Pennsbury Pequea Valley Perkiomen Valley Perry (Oh) Perry Traditional Academy Peters Township Peters Township 'B' Pflugerville (Tx) Philadelphia Abraham Lincoln Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt Philadelphia Prep Charter Philadelphia Samuel Feels Philadelphia Simon Gratz Philadelphia Vaux Philipsburg-Osceola Pickerington North (Oh) Piedmont (NC) Pikeville (Ky) Pine Grove Pine-Richland Pisgah (Al) Pittsford Mendon (NY) Pleasant Valley Pleasantville (NY) Pleasure Ridge Park (Ky) Plum Plymouth-Whitemarsh Poland (Oh) Polk County (Tn) Poly Prep Country Day (NY) Pomfret School (Ct) Poolville (Tx) Pope John Paul II Port Allegany Portage Portersville Christian Portland (Tn) Portland Central Catholic (Or) Portsmouth (RI) Portsmouth (Oh) Potomac (Md) Pottsville Powell County (Ky) Preston (WV) Prince Edward (Ont) Princess Anne (Va) Princeton Day (NJ) Princeton Day Academy (Md) Propel Andrew Street Propel Braddock Hills Proviso West (Ill) Pueblo South (Co) Punxsutawney Purcell Marian (Oh) Purchase Line Putnam (Or) Putnam City (Ok) Quaker Valley Quality Education Academy (NC) Quebec Cardinal Roy (Can) Queen's College (Bah) Queensbury (NY) Quest Prep (Nv) Quigley Catholic R.J Reynolds (NC) Raceland-Worthington (Ky) Radnor Ragsdale (NC) Ralston Valley (Co) Rampoo (NJ) Ransom Everglades (Fl) Reading Reavis (Ill) Red Land Red Lion REDA Hamilton (Ont) Redbank Valley Rejoice Christian (Ok) Renaissance Christian Academy Reynolds Reynoldsburg (Oh) Richard Wright Charter (DC) Richfield Park (NJ) Richland Richmond Heights (Oh) Ridgefield Park (NJ) Ridgeview Christian (Va) Ridgway Ringgold River Side (SC) River View (Oh) Riverside Riverview Roane County (WV) Robert C. Byrd (WV) Robinson Secondary (Va) Rochester Rock Canyon (Co) Rockledge (Fl) Rockwood Rocky Grove Rocky Mountain (Co) Rocky River (Oh) Roman Catholic Rootstown (Oh) Ross Sheppard (Edm) Rossford (Oh) Russell County (Ky) Rye Country Day (NY) Ryle (Ky) Sacramento (Ca) Saegertown Sagemont (Fl) Saint Joseph Academy Saint Josephs Prep Saint Josephs Prep Saint Marys Salem Hills (Ut) Salpointe Catholic (Az) Saltfleet (Ont) Saltsburg San Bernardino (Ca) San Clemente (Ca) San Marcos (Ca) Sanford School (De) Sankofa Freedom Academy Sarasota Riverview (Fl) Sarasota Springs (NY) Saucon Valley Saugerties (NY) Sayre Schiocton (Wi) Schuylkill Haven Schuylkill Valley Science Hill (Tn) Scranton Prep Section (Al) Segerstrom (Ca) Selinsgrove Seneca Seneca Valley Sequoia (Ca) Serra Catholic Seton LaSalle Sewickley Academy Seymour (Wi) Shade Shady Side Academy Shaker Heights (Oh) Shaler Shanksville-Stonycreek Sharon Sharpsville Shawnee (Ok) Sheffield Shenandoah Valley Shenango Shikellamy Shiocton (Wi) Shipley School Shippensburg Shore (NJ) Sidwell Friends (DC) Signal Mountain (Tn) Silver Oak Academy (MD) Simon Kenton (Ky) Skiatook (Ok) Skyline (Co) Slippery Rock Smethport Snow Hill (Md) Solanco Solon (Oh) Somerset Souderton South Allegheny South Beauregard (La) South Boone County (Ky) South Central (NC) South El Monte (Ca) South Fayette South Miami (Fl) South Mountain (Az) South Park South Pittsburg (Tn) South Range (Oh) South Side Beaver South Sioux City (Ne) South Western South Williamsport Southern Alamance (NC) Southern Boone (Mo) Southern Columbia Southern Fulton Southern Garrett (Md) Southern Huntingdon Southern Lehigh Southmoreland Southridge (Or) Space Coast (Fl) Spalding (Ga) Spartanburg Day School (SC) Spencerport (NY) Spring Grove Spring Valley (SC) Spring-Ford Springboro (Oh) Springdale Springfield Local (Oh) Springfield Township Springfield-Delco Springside Chestnut Hill Academy Spruce Creek (Fl) St. Andrews (Can) St. Anthony's (NY) St. Basil Academy St. Bernard School (NJ) St. Charles Prep (Oh) St. Dominic (NY) St. Edwards St. Francis (Ont) St. Francis Academy (Md) St. Francis DeSales (Oh) St. George's (RI) St. Gertrude St. Henry (Ky) St. Hubert Catholic St. Ignatius College Prep (Il) St. James (SC) St. Joan of Arc St. John the Baptist (NY) St. John Villa Academy (NY) St. John's (DC) St. John's Catholic Prep (Md) St. Joseph St. Joseph Academy (Oh) St. Joseph By the Sea (NY) St. Joseph Catholic Academy St. Joseph Collegiate Institute (NY) St. Joseph's Catholic (SC) St. Joseph's College (Ont) St. Lawrence Central (NY) St. Louis Mary Institute (Mo) St. Mark Catholic (Ont) St. Martin (Ms) St. Mary's (Ma) St. Mary's (Md) St. Mary's Ryken (Md) St. Paul's School (NH) St. Peters (NY) St. Pius X St. Pius X (Ga) St. Rita of Cascia (Ill) St. Stephens Episcopal (Tx) St. Thomas More (Can) St. Thomas More (Ct) St. Viator (Il) St. Vincent Pallotti (Md) St. Vincent/St. Mary's (Oh) Starkville (Ms) State College Staten Island Tech (NY) Station Camp (Tn) Steel Valley Steelton-Highspire Steinbrenner (Fl) Steubenville (Oh) Steubenville Catholic Central (Oh) Stevens Point (Wi) Sto-Rox Stone Memorial (Tn) Stone Ridge School (Md) Stow-Munroe (Oh) Strath Haven Struthers (Oh) Sullivan Black River (Oh) Sullivan County Sullivan East (Tn) Sullivan North (Tn) Summerville (SC) Summit Academy Sun Prairie (Wi) Sunnyside (Az) Susan Wagner (NY) Susquehanna Township Susquehannock Susquenita Sylvania (Al) T.C. Williams (Va) Taft (Oh) Takoma Academy (Md) Tallmadge (Oh) Tamanawis (Van) Tascosa (Tx) Tecumseh (Ok) Tennessee (Tn) The Hill School The Park School (NY) Theodore Roosevelt Thomas Jefferson ThunderRidge (Co) Timmonsville (SC) Tipton (Ind) Titusville To Be Determined Toledo Rogers (Oh) Toronto (Oh) Tottenville (NY) Tri-Valley Trinity Trinity Christian Trinity Christian (WV) Trinity School (NY) Tulpehocken Tunkhannock Turkeyfoot Valley Tuscarsawas Central Catholic Tussey Mountain Twin Valley Tyrone Union Union City Union-Rimersburg Uniontown Unionville Unitah (Ut) United University (Tn) University (WV) University Christian School (Fl) University Heights Academy (Ky) University of Chicago Lab School (Il) University Prep Upper Arlington (Oh) Upper Darby Upper Dauphin Upper Dublin Upper Merion Upper Moreland Upper St. Clair Upper St. Clair 'B' Upperman (Tn) Urban Christian (Ga) Urban Pathways Charter School Ursuline (Ont) Ursuline Academy (La) Valley Valley View Vanguard Prep (Fl) Venango Catholic Vermont Academy (Vt) Vernon Township (NJ) Villa Joseph Marie Villa Maria Academy in Erie Villa Maria Academy in Malvern Vincentian Academy Vineland (NJ) Vision Quest Wake County Homeschool (NC) Walkertown (NC) Walt Whitman (MD) Walter Palmer Charter Warren Warren Central (Ky) Warren County (Oh) Warren Harding (Oh) Warren JFK (Oh) Warrior Run Warwick Wasatch Academy (Ut) Washington Washington & Lee (Va) Wasilla (Ak) Wausaw West (Wi) Waynesburg Central Waynesville (Oh) Weddington (NC) Weirton Weir (WV) Welland Centennial (Ont) West West Allegheny West Branch West Broward (Fl) West Carteret (NC) West Catholic West Chester East West Chester Henderson West Chester Rustin West Davidson (NC) West Deptford (NJ) West Geauga (Oh) West Greene West Jessamine (Ky) West Lawn Wilson West Lincoln (NC) West Middlesex West Mifflin West Milford (NJ) West Perry West Port (Fl) West Shamokin West Toronto Prep (Can) West York Westchester Country Day (NC) Western Beaver Western Reserve Academy (Oh) Western Wayne Westerville Central (Oh) Westerville North (Oh) Westerville South (Oh) Westfield (Va) Westinghouse Westland (Oh) Westminster Christian Academy (Mo) Westmont Hilltop Westmoore (Ok) Westview (Tn) Weyauwega-Fremont (Wi) Wheeling Central Catholic (WV) Wheeling Park (WV) White County (Tn) White Plains (NY) Whitehall Whitehall (NY) Whitmer (Oh) Wicomico (Md) Wilkes-Barre Meyers Wilkinsburg William Boone (Fl) William Fleming (Va) William Penn Williams Field (Az) Williams Valley Williamsburg Williamsport Willoughby South (Oh) Wilmington Wilson Wilson Hall (SC) Winchester Thurston Windber Windermere Prep (Fl) Winston Churchill (Md) Winters Mill (Md) Wissahickon Woodbridge (Ca) Woodbridge (Va) Woodland Hills Woodrow Wilson (DC) Worthington Christian (Oh) Wyalusing Valley Wyoming Seminary Wyoming Valley West Wyomissing York (SC) York Catholic York Institute (Tn) York Suburban Yough Youngstown Chaney (Oh) Youngstown East (Oh) Youngstown Ursuline (Oh) Yulee (Fl)