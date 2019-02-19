A-K Valley Athletes of the Week: Leechburg’s Connor McDermott, Burrell’s Carlee Hummel
By: William Whalen
Tuesday, February 19, 2019 | 6:58 PM
Connor McDermott
School: Leechburg
Class: Junior
Sport: Basketball
Report card: McDermott put up a game-high 17 points to help guide No. 9 seed Leechburg (13-9) to a 59-40 win over No. 8 Bishop Canevin in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs. A first-year starter for the Blue Devils, the 6-foot shooting guard has eight double-digit scoring performances this season, including a season-high 30 points against Saltsburg.
How did it feel to pick up the win over Bishop Canevin last Friday?
It felt good. We spent the majority of the week before that breaking down film and their players.
How long did it take to heal from the tough overtime loss to Section 3 rival St. Joseph in the season finale?
Coach Corey said give it 24 hours because we’ve got to get back to business and playoffs.
If Leechburg and St. Joseph win Thursday, they’ll meet again in the semifinals. What are your thoughts on a “rubber match”?
That would be awesome. We have a huge task ahead of us against Vincentian.
What do you know about No. 1 seed Vincentian?
They have an athletic big guy who is like 6-foot-6. They have a pretty good guards and a lot of shooters.
What is something interesting about you that people don’t know?
I flunked my driver’s test like four times. It was because of parallel parking.
Carlee Hummel
School: Burrell
Class: Senior
Sport: Bowling
Report card: Hummel helped lead the Bucs to a WPIBL girls team championship win over defending champion Butler last Thursday. A two-year starter, she led the Bucs with a 536 series to guide Burrell to a No. 1 seed in the final round of the WPIBL championships. Hummel was tops in the WPIBL Northeast Division in high series (719), high game (269) and average (202.8).
How did you get started bowling?
My brother used to be in a league, and so was my sister, and since you had to be 4 to start and I was only 3, they just allowed me to do the bumper bowling since I was always there.
How did it feel to avenge last year’s loss to Butler and beat the Golden Tornado for this year’s championship?
Oh man, it was great. I have friends on the Butler team. This year it was really great to be able to do that.
How exciting was the third and final game?
It was crazy. I wanted to cry.
Were there tears when Burrell clinched the win?
When Lydia Flanagan threw a strike in the ninth frame, she jumped into my arms.
What’s the one thing you learned coming out of the team championships tourney?
I leaned that no matter what, if you’re having a hard time you’re there as a team and you need to pick each other up.
What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?
I love creative writing, short stories and stuff. I have a folder with different short stories that I’ve written.
Tags: Burrell, Leechburg