A-K Valley high school athletes of the week: Zac Herbinko and Alexis Schrecongost

By: William Whalen

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 | 6:51 PM

Zac Herbinko

School: Deer Lakes

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Herbinko hit the tying basket in the waning seconds of regulation in Deer Lakes’ (17-7) 56-52 overtime win over District 9 champion Brookville in Saturday’s PIAA Class 3A first-round matchup. A first-year starter, Herbinko finished the game with 10 points. The 5-foot-10 guard put up a season-high 13 points against Cornell earlier in the season. Herbinko also starts at wide receiver and outside linebacker for the football team.

How long have you been playing basketball?

For like 10 years now.

The game against Brookville had a crazy ending. Have you ever been a part of a game like that?

Personally I don’t believe so. It was the craziest game that I’ve played in my entire life.

What was it like to take that tying shot?

We called timeout, brought the ball up, broke the press, (Jared) Colton got a good look (but missed). (My shot) hit every single part of the rim before it went in. Everyone in the gym went silent at that moment and just looked up.

What’s it like to win Deer Lakes’ first PIAA playoff game?

It’s by far one of the best feelings I’ve ever felt in my entire life and being able to rep that Lancers logo and name across my chest and be proud of it.

Is this team playing its best basketball at the moment?

I believe so. I believe we all started to click when we got a second chance.

How difficult is it to go outside of the WPIAL and play?

It’s definitely a different playing style. It’s more difficult than everyone thinks.

Have you noticed a difference in the officiating?

In the WPIAL, they seem to let us play a little bit more. And up there, they were calling ticky-tacky fouls.

What did this team learn about itself in the WPIAL quarterfinal loss to North Catholic?

I think we learned that no matter how dark it gets in a game, we always have a chance to come back.

What do you know about the Lancers’ second-round opponent in Forest Hills?

They start three bigs. They have a Wake Forrest commit (Adam Cecere) for baseball. They play fast, and they play through (Cecere).

What’s special about this team?

I really think what’s special is our grit. We’ll get down and dirty if we have to.

Is there an unsung hero on this team?

Definitely Aris Hasley and Jack Hollibaugh. Hasley does all the dirty work that nobody else wants to do. When nobody else is scoring (Hollibaugh) will.

Who is the comedian on the team?

Ryan Butler, no doubt. That kid is funny. Him and Alex Rodgers are comedians.

What three words best describe you?

Outgoing. Hardworking. Athletic.

What is your favorite subject at school?

Science, physics.

Favorite NBA player and team?

Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal.

Do you have a favorite college basketball team?

West Liberty is my favorite college team.

What is your favorite basketball movie?

“Coach Carter.”

What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?

I enjoy reading.

What was the last book you read?

“1984,” by George Orwell.

Alexis Schrecongost

School: Freeport

Class: Freshman

Sport: Swimming

Report card: Schrecongost will be making her first trip to the PIAA Class AA swimming championships at Bucknell this weekend, and she will compete in four events. She finished third (107.13) in the 100-yard breaststroke at the WPIAL Class AA championships at Trees Pool. She helped lead Freeport to a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:51.45), turned in a fifth-place time in the 200 IM (2:13.15) and anchored the 400 freestyle relay team to a sixth-place finish (3:44.56). Schrecongost also swims for the Killer Whales swim club Sylvan swim team.

How long have you been swimming competitively?

Since I was 7 years old.

How was your first WPIAL swimming championships?

It was really exciting. I was nervous, but I’m always nervous for any meet.

What did you learn coming away from the two-day competition?

I learned how to prepare myself better and mentally get into the game.

What goes through your mind when you’re on the blocks and waiting for the tone to sound?

I think about how I’m going to finish the race. Am I going to make it through this?

Are you excited to compete at the PIAA swimming championships at Bucknell?

I’m really excited to compete at states. I heard it’s a different environment compared to WPIALs. Everybody’s more focused.

Do you ever get to swim recreationally for fun?

Every once in a while I’ll go out to a YMCA and swim with my friends just for fun.

Which is your favorite event to compete in?

The 100 breaststroke. It’s a fun event for me to swim, and I can always go out there and perform a good time.

How do your times stack up against the other swimmers across the state?

My 200 IM, I’m seeded pretty well in that. My 100 breaststroke, I’m seeded pretty well in that too. I’m just not where I was hoping to be placed.

How many hours a week do you spend in the pool?

At least two hours a day, six times a week.

Who is your favorite swimmer?

(Six-time Olympic Gold medalist) Rebecca Soni. She did the 100 breaststroke.

How do you get prepared before an event?

I like to talk to people, so I stop thinking about my event so much. When I start thinking about my event too much, I get paranoid about it.

What are a few songs on your pump-up music playlist?

I listen to “Hall of Fame,” by Will.i.Am. I feel like it’s a good pump-up song for me.

What do you eat the day of a swim meet?

I normally eat a bagel or something small. I normally eat a granola bar or piece of chocolate before I swim to get that energy up.

What three words best describe you?

Excited. Nervous. Anxious.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Ariana Grande, Rebecca Soni, Zac Efron.

What is your favorite subject at school?

My honors English class.

What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?

I like to work out a lot. I always do mini workouts in my room when I’m bored.

