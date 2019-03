After reaching WPIAL finals, Seneca Valley linemen drawing college offers

By: Chris Harlan

Monday, March 11, 2019 | 12:26 AM

Tribune-Review Seneca Valley takes the field against North Allegheny before their 6A WPIAL semifinal Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 at Wright Field at Newman Stadium.

Seneca Valley reached the WPIAL football finals last fall behind a strong offensive line, and college coaches have taken notice.

Combined, juniors Kevin Meeder and Josh Kaltenberger hold more than a dozen scholarship offers.

Meeder, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound tackle, announced his fifth Division 1 offer this week from Monmouth, joining Buffalo, Ball State, Bowling Green and Toledo on his list. Kaltenberger, a 6-5, 285-pound center, has announced offers from Buffalo, Liberty, Kent State, Akron, Bowling Green, Ball State, Toledo and Miami, Ohio.

All of their offers have come since Jan. 22.

With a steady running game and a strong defense, Seneca Valley finished as WPIAL Class 6A runner-up last season. Two other starters from its offensive line, seniors Drew Robertson and David Tkatch, are Dayton recruits.

Blessed to have received my 5th division 1 offer from Monmouth University!! @CoachSamDorsett pic.twitter.com/U8ONmV3j8b — Kevin Meeder (@KevinMeeder) March 7, 2019

Humbled and blessed to have received my first division 1 offer from the University of Toledo!!#Liftoff @RickyCicconeUT @coachhallett pic.twitter.com/zXEkYOzszg — Kevin Meeder (@KevinMeeder) January 27, 2019

Honored to say I have received my 2nd division 1 offer from Bowling Green State University! @CoachLoefflerBG pic.twitter.com/ftnHVaABNI — Kevin Meeder (@KevinMeeder) January 29, 2019

Blessed to receive my 5th Division 1 offer from Akron! @AkronCoachZ @CoachCochran58 pic.twitter.com/6YhVktpA3X — Josh Kaltenberger (@JKaltenberger65) January 30, 2019

Honored to have received my 3rd division 1 offer from Ball State University!! @CoachMckenzie95 @BSUCoachNeu pic.twitter.com/vcg6cjTJVT — Kevin Meeder (@KevinMeeder) February 24, 2019

After a great Junior day, I am proud and blessed to have received my 4th division 1 offer from University at Buffalo!! @CoachFuchs @taiwonatolu pic.twitter.com/hsh9VRN1dt — Kevin Meeder (@KevinMeeder) March 3, 2019

Blessed to receive my 8th offer from Buffalo! I had a great Junior Day thanks to @CoachFuchs @taiwonatolu! pic.twitter.com/mM24tBDoFE — Josh Kaltenberger (@JKaltenberger65) March 2, 2019

Blessed to receive my 6th offer from Kent State! @CoachConiglio51 pic.twitter.com/s9Qcil9Z0E — Josh Kaltenberger (@JKaltenberger65) February 23, 2019

Thankful to have received an offer from The University of Toledo! @coachhallett @CoachCandle pic.twitter.com/OchRqTmjMc — Josh Kaltenberger (@JKaltenberger65) January 23, 2019

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Seneca Valley