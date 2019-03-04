Aliquippa linebacker Zuriah Fisher adds Big 10 offer

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, March 3, 2019 | 7:40 PM

Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Zuriah Fisher eyes Sharon’s Jordan Wilson for a tackle during the 3A PIAA semifinal Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at Milhalik-Thompson .

Aliquippa junior Zuriah Fisher, a standout linebacker on a state championship defense, added his first Big 10 college offer.

Fisher announced a Minnesota offer Friday.

The Gophers joined a scholarship list that already included Syracuse, Ball State, Bowling Green, Kent State, Toledo, Temple, UMass and Youngstown State. Rivals ranks Fisher (6-3, 220) as a three-star recruit and the eighth-best prospect in Pennsylvania from the 2020 graduating class.

Fisher was Aliquippa’s second-leading tackler last season with 43 solo tackles and 29 assisted.

Blessed to receive an offer from Minnesota pic.twitter.com/o0GrG5BpOT — Zuriah Fisher (@Zfish84) March 1, 2019

