Broadcasts planned this week on Trib HSSN

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, March 3, 2019 | 9:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Isaiah Smith shoots a three-pointer over North Catholic’s Ryan Feczko during the WPIAL Class 3A boys championship game Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Petersen Events Center.

The Path to the Pete is over as the hardwood focus turns to the Road to Hershey this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN continues postseason hoops coverage with first round action of the 2019 PIAA boys and girls basketball playoffs.

The Network also has three-day coverage from the Giant Center in Hershey for the PIAA Class AAA and Class AA individual wrestling championships.

The early part of the week is puck heavy with a dozen PIHL Penguins Cup quarterfinals hockey games, including a pair of live video stream high school hockey postseason contests.

Plus the The WPIAL Roundball Report, followed by the PIHL Power Play Show, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Monday, March 4

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class AAA Quarterfinals Live Video Stream: Cathedral Prep vs. Mt. Lebanon at 7:10 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class A Quarterfinals Live Video Stream: South Park vs. Montour at 9:10 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class AAA Quarterfinals: Seneca Valley vs. North Allegheny at 5:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class AAA Quarterfinals: Central Catholic vs. Bethel Park at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class AA Quarterfinals: Baldwin vs. Upper St. Clair at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class AA Quarterfinals: Hampton vs. Latrobe at 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class AA Quarterfinals: Hempfield vs. Pine-Richland at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class AA Quarterfinals: Franklin Regional vs. Mars at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class A Quarterfinals: Indiana vs. West Allegheny at 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class A Quarterfinals: Meadville vs. Thomas Jefferson at 9:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, March 5

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class AAA Quarterfinals: Canon-McMillan vs. Peters Township at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class A Quarterfinals: North Hills vs. South Fayette at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, March 6

Talk Show – The WPIAL Roundball Report at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show – The PIHL Power Play Show at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, March 7

PIAA Wrestling Playoffs – Individual Class AA Preliminaries at 9 a.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Wrestling Playoffs – Individual Class AAA Preliminaries at 4 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, March 8

PIAA Wrestling Playoffs – Individual Class AA Quarterfinals at 9 a.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Wrestling Playoffs – Individual Class AAA Quarterfinals at 2:15 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Wrestling Playoffs – Individual Class AA Semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 5A First Round: Moon vs. Northeastern at 6 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 4A First Round: Ambridge vs. Hickory at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 4A First Round: New Castle vs. Titusville at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 6A First Round: North Allegheny vs. Governor Mifflin at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 2A First Round: Penns Manor vs. Brentwood at 7:30 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 2A First Round: Blairsville vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7:30 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Saturday, March 9

PIAA Wrestling Playoffs – Individual Class AAA Semifinals at 9 a.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Wrestling Playoffs – Individual Class AA Consolation and Championship Finals at 2 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Wrestling Playoffs – Individual Class AAA Consolation and Championship Finals at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 6A First Round: Butler vs. Chambersburg at 4:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 3A First Round: Lincoln Park vs. Bellwood-Antis at 4:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 3A First Round: Aliquippa vs. Fairview at 6 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 2A First Round: Penns Manor vs. Serra Catholic at 4:30 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 4A First Round: Punxsutawney vs. Clearfield at 4 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540 and WECZ-FM 103.3

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class A First Round: West Greene vs. Kennedy Catholic at 3 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.