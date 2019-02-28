Butler boys advance to WPIAL finals after emotional win over rival Pine-Richland

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 | 11:49 PM

The final minute was so emotional, so unbelievable, that it felt like an eternity to Ethan Morton and his Butler teammates.

“From such a high to such a low,” he said, “to such a high again.”

With 60 seconds left, Butler had held a 14-point lead over Pine-Richland in a sold-out semifinal at Fox Chapel. Run out the clock, celebrate with all of the Butler fans and then head to Petersen Events Center for the WPIAL Class 6A final.

Not quite.

First, Morton fouled out, taking his game-high 40 points to the bench, and then injured teammate Luke Patten was carried off the court on a stretcher as the game was delayed 15 minutes.

Finally, with two-tenths of a second left, Pine-Richland’s Kyle Polce went to the foul line for a one-and-one to tie the game. But when his first shot bounced off the rim and out of bounds, Butler finally celebrated a 70-68 victory that touched on so many different emotions.

“It felt like forever,” he said of the final minute. “I couldn’t even look. It kind of leaves you with a hollow feeling (after Patten’s injury), but to get to experience what we experienced after the game with the community and my family and everybody, it just means the world to me.

“I’m going to remember that forever.”

The victory takes fifth-seeded Butler to the WPIAL finals for the second time in three years. No. 3 seed Mt. Lebanon awaits at 9 p.m. Saturday, at Petersen Events Center.

“I say to my kids all the time, I like doing this more than I liked playing professional baseball,” said Butler coach Matt Clement, a former Major League pitcher. “That makes me crazy, right? Because the pay’s not near as good.”

Butler had lost to section rival Pine-Richland twice in the regular season.

As Butler celebrated, Patten’s injury was on the team’s mind. The junior starter was hurt defending Polce on the game’s final possession. Patten toppled over the Polce, was called for a foul and landed hard on his head.

Clement said Patten was being transported to the hospital, but he had full movement and believed his condition “seemed to be moving in a positive direction.”

