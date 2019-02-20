Carlynton hires former Peters Township football coach Piccinini

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Carlynton has hired Rich Piccinini as football coach, the school announced Wednesday.

Piccinini previously was head coach at Peters Township from 2011-15 and North Catholic from 2003-05. He replaces Scott Yoder, who led Carlyton for four and a half years after taking over midseason in 2014.

Carlynton went 2-8 overall last season, 1-6 in the Class 2A Three Rivers Conference. The Cougars went 4-34 under Yoder.

