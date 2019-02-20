Carlynton hires former Peters Township football coach Piccinini

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, February 20, 2019 | 11:53 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Carlynton has hired Rich Piccinini as football coach, the school announced Wednesday.

Piccinini previously was head coach at Peters Township from 2011-15 and North Catholic from 2003-05. He replaces Scott Yoder, who led Carlyton for four and a half years after taking over midseason in 2014.

Carlynton went 2-8 overall last season, 1-6 in the Class 2A Three Rivers Conference. The Cougars went 4-34 under Yoder.

Rich Piccinini has been named the Head Football coach. Welcome to the Carlynton community Coach Piccinini! — Carlynton Athletics (@CarlyntonSports) February 20, 2019

Tags: Carlynton