Carlynton hires former Peters Township football coach Piccinini
By: Chris Harlan
Wednesday, February 20, 2019 | 11:53 AM
Carlynton has hired Rich Piccinini as football coach, the school announced Wednesday.
Piccinini previously was head coach at Peters Township from 2011-15 and North Catholic from 2003-05. He replaces Scott Yoder, who led Carlyton for four and a half years after taking over midseason in 2014.
Carlynton went 2-8 overall last season, 1-6 in the Class 2A Three Rivers Conference. The Cougars went 4-34 under Yoder.
