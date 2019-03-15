Cedar Crest bowlers sweep state singles titles

By: HSSN Staff

Friday, March 15, 2019 | 6:44 PM

Western Region champion Shannon Small reached the stepladder playoffs at the state singles bowling tournament Friday at Princess Lanes in Whitehall.

But the Plum roller’s stay was short after falling in the opening round, 201-198, to Governor Mifflin’s Alyssa Breidegam.

Cedar Crest’s Paige Boyd went on to claim the girls singles title. Small was the lone WPIBL girl to reach the playoff round after finishing fourth with 1,215 pins in the six-game qualifying round.

Norwin’s Ashley Krivansky (1,109) was 12th, Burrell’s Lydia Flanagan (1,051) was 16th, and Norwin’s Rachel Lundy (1,002) finished 20th.

Cedar Crest’s Kolby Bennett won the boys singles state title.

No WPIBL bowlers finished in the top five to qualify for the stepladder playoffs.

OLSH’s Jacob Benzinger finished seventh with 1,228 pins in the six-game qualifying round.

Hempfield’s Austin Grecko (1,152) was 11th, Franklin Regional’s Alex Smith (1,124) was 15th, Penn-Trafford’s Mike Barvincheck (1,107) was 18th.

The state team tournament will be held Saturday.

