Chartiers Valley slows WPIAL’s top scorer in quarterfinal win over Woodland Hills

By: Tribune-Review

Friday, February 22, 2019 | 10:02 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Chartiers Valley’s Joe Pipilo scored a game-high 25 points and the Colts held the WPIAL’s leading scorer mostly in check Friday night to defeat Woodland Hills, 62-49, in a PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal at Mt. Lebanon.

Woodland Hills star Keandre Bowles faced an ever-changing defense from fifth-seeded Chartiers Valley, the Colts’ plan for slowing the 29-point scorer. The senior scored only four points in the first quarter and then none in the second or third.

Bowles finished with 14 points for the fourth-seeded Wolverines (18-6) after adding 10 in the fourth.

Jared Goldstrom had 17 points for Chartiers Valley (18-5), which faces top-seeded Mars in a WPIAL semifinal Tuesday. Raelon Robertson added 13 for Woodland Hills.

A 17-2 second-quarter run let Chartiers Valley sprint to a double-digit lead. The Colts led 31-20 at half.