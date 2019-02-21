Derry denied elusive playoff win thanks to Blackhawk’s late surge

By: Tribune-Review

Wednesday, February 20, 2019 | 10:15 PM

Neither Derry nor Blackhawk had school Wednesday because of the early morning snow storm.

Their first-round boys basketball playoff game went on as scheduled, but Derry still ran into some tough sledding in its long-awaited return to the WPIAL postseason. The Trojans will have to wait a little longer for their first playoff victory in school history.

Blackhawk used a fourth-quarter surge to pull away from Derry and win a back-and-forth Class 4A opener 59-45 at North Allegheny.

Junior forward Ryan Heckathorn powered the Cougars (10-13) with 30 points, 18 in the second half. Teammate Sammy Fusetti, a senior, added 14.

Derry had not been to the playoffs since the 2007-08 season but looked poised for much of the night. Despite some sloppy play at times, the Trojans forced 17 lead changes before Blackhawk pulled away.

With standout 6-foot-6 senior center John Kerr under the weather, the Trojans weren’t quite themselves, but fought through the adversity in spurts to keep it close for three-plus quarters.

Kerr still managed 11 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks. Junior Aidan Bushey led Derry with 19 points but battled foul trouble.

Blackhawk, which has a rich history in basketball, also got reacquainted with the playoffs. The Cougars had missed qualifying in four straight seasons.

Blackhawk moves on to play No. 2 Ambridge (14-8) in the quarterfinals Saturday.

The back-and-forth play continued well into the fourth before the Cougars gained some spacing with an 10-0 run. The surge gave them their largest lead at 54-44 with 1 minute, 37 seconds to go.

Derry managed just three field goals in the fourth when it was outscored 19-7.

After Tanner Nicely tied it at 44-44 for Derry, Blackhawk finished the game on a 15-1 run.

Derry 27-21 early in the third after a drive by Bushey. But Blackhawk regained control at 34-31 on a three-point play by Heckathorn.

Derry took momentum into halftime after Bushey rang up a 3-pointer to beat the second-quarter buzzer, giving the Trojans a 23-21 edge. Bushey had 12 in the first half, which tied Heckathorn for the first-half high.

The advantage see-sawed over the first two quarters with 12 lead changes and a couple of ties.

Trojans coach Tom Esposito said the first three minutes would be key. His team fell behind 7-1 over that time but rallied to tie it 9-9 early in the second.

Kerr’s dunk with 1:45 left in the second gave the Trojans a 18-17 lead.

Heckathorn, active around the rim all night, made a layup to give Blackhawk a 21-20 edge before Bushey’s 3.

Derry led at the half despite 10 turnovers.

