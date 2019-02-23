Derry’s DeLuca reaches 150 wins, has eye on bigger prize at Southwest Regional

By: Tribune-Review

Friday, February 22, 2019 | 9:42 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Previous Next

Derry senior Dom DeLuca chuckled when he was tossed a bag of muffins from his mother after his quarterfinal-round match at the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional at IUP’s Kovalchick Athletic Complex on Friday.

With his pin of McGuffey senior Marshall Mounts, and his earlier pin of Philipsburg-Osceola junior Tyler Anderson in the first round, DeLuca reached the 150-win milestone.

And while he was happy with the accomplishment, he’s not satisfied.

“This means a lot to reach 150, I’m not done yet. I still have a lot of work to do,” DeLuca said. “I have a lot of things I need to work on. I still need to get a lot better when they ball up on me.

“I have to go out and score more points and open up on my feet. I’m a little more relaxed because I’ve been here before.”

DeLuca (34-1, 150-24) turned in two dominating performances during Day 1 of the tournament. He clinched a trip to Hershey for the state tournament by reaching the semifinals.

He’ll face Cambria Heights senior John Croft (31-8), the District 6 runner-up, in the semifinals at noon Saturday. Croft won two low-scoring decisions.

Joining DeLuca in the semifinals will be sophomore teammate Ty Cymmerman (36-5). He won his two 126-pound matches with ease, a 12-2 major decision against Huntingdon senior Brynen Kisiel and a pin of Forest Hills senior Byron Daubert in the second period.

Against Daubert, Cymmerman got a second-period escape and then countered Daubert’s shot near the edge for a takedown and then the pin.

“I knew it would be a tough draw; I beat him in the semifinals last year,” Cymmerman said. “I tried to get my offense going, but it wasn’t working.”

It was Cymmerman’s scrambling ability that saved him.

“I practice those positions all the time, getting into scrambles,” Cymmerman said. “This was definitely a big win for Day 1. Now I’m moving on.”

Cymmerman will face Penn Cambria senior Chase Proudfit (29-8) in the semifinals.

Derry started the day well as all five wrestlers — Kace Sabedra (106 pounds), Cymmerman, Jason Baker (132), Trey Weinell (152) and DeLuca — picked up wins.

The competition got a lot tougher in the quarterfinals. Sabedra fell to Glendale freshman Suds Dubler, 12-0, Baker dropped a 16-6 decision to Bedford junior Kaden Cassidy, and Weinell was pinned by Westmont Hilltop sophomore Hudson Holbay.

All three dropped into the consolation round, which begins at 10 a.m. A top six finish will earn a trip to Hershey.

Mt. Pleasant freshman Dayton Pitzer (37-1) continued his impressive season. He pinned Cambria Heights sophomore Zach Weakland (44 seconds) and Blairsville junior Garrett Henigin (2:45) to advance to the 182-pound semifinals.

He’ll face Freedom senior Bryson Miller, who he defeated 11-6 in the WPIAL semifinals last week.

Miller, who defeated Chestnut Ridge senior Austin Crouse, 5-2, said he’s looking forward to the rematch.

“All my losses are to the top three wrestlers in the state,” Miller said. “I want to come out on top this time.”

He is the returning 195 winner.

Pitzer, however, said he’s pleased with his performance so far.

“I feel comfortable here because I wrestled a lot of matches in the summer,” Pitzer said. “I just have to keep wrestling. If one move doesn’t work, go to another. I feel I’m ready for the rest of the tournament.”

Pitzer’s teammates are still alive in the consolation rounds. Freshman Luke Geibig (106) fell to Chestnut Ridge sophomore Kai Burkett, 12-0; freshman Noah Teeter fell 1-0 to St. Joseph Catholic Academy sophomore Amonn Ohl at 120, and junior Damian George bounced back from an opening round loss to pin Chartiers-Houston senior Tyler Mazutis.

Ligonier Valley freshman Ryan Harbert (132) dropped his opening round match to Quaker Valley sophomore Conner Redinger, but stayed alive in the consolation round with a pin of Burgettstown senior Austin Ryan.

Southmoreland sophomore Brendan Moore (170) and junior Bret Huffman (195) and Yough senior Jake Sever (160) suffered two losses and saw their seasons come to an end.

The WPIAL has at least one wrestler remaining in every weight class except 132 and 285.

Tags: Derry Area