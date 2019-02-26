Fox Chapel indoor track program finishes strong

By: Marty Stewart

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 | 1:30 AM

Submitted Fox Chapel’s girls distance medley relay team of Sarena Seeger, Kate Carnevale, Brooke Krally and Grace Sisson brought home the gold medal at the Tri-State Track Coaches Association championships Feb. 17, 2019, at Edinboro. Submitted Fox Chapel’s Christian Fitch took second place in the 3,000 meters at the Tri-State Track Coaches Association championships Feb. 17, 2019, at Edinboro. Previous Next

The Fox Chapel indoor track team finished its season on a high note. On Feb. 17, the team ran in the Tri-State Coaches Association championships at Edinboro.

With approximately 75 teams competing, the girls squad finished second, and the boys came in third.

The distance medley relay team of Sarena Seeger, Kate Carnevale, Brooke Krally and Grace Sisson brought home the gold medal. Carnevale also finished first in the 60- and 200-meter sprints. Sisson took third place in the mile run, and Seeger finished seventh. They all qualified for the state championship meet.

For the boys, Christian Fitch took second in the 3,000 to also qualify for states. Korey Simmons was fourth in the 60 hurdles. The 1,600 relay team (Simmons, Evan Kieffer, Jacques Moye, Ethan Flanders) finished sixth, and the 800 relay team (Simmons, Maurice Sampson-Schulter, Mitch Miles, Kieffer) came in seventh.

“This is only the third year that we have had an official indoor track team,” coach Tom Moul said. “We had a great day with some notable results. This year, we have the most ever kids going to the state championships.

The state championships were Feb. 24 at Penn State, and the Foxes earned two medals. Fitch came in eighth in the 3,000 meters, and Seeger, Annika Urban, Krally and Sisson took eighth in the distance medley relay.

“It was a nice way to end the indoor season,” Moul said. “Christian ran well against a strong field. The girls were very impressive as they broke a school record. They came from behind in a very strong field to secure a medal.

“Overall, it was a very successful indoor season, and we’re hoping that the success rolls over into the outdoor season. The team is anxious for the season to start, and we’ll be working hard to achieve our goals.”

Tags: Fox Chapel