Fox Chapel’s Manelis leads WPIAL contingent with runner-up finish at PIAA AAA meet

By: Michael Love

Saturday, March 16, 2019 | 4:45 PM

Last year’s PIAA Class AAA boys diving champion, Chambersburg’s Nick Cover, moved on because of graduation, and that opened the door for several from across the state to ascend to the top of the line.

Emmaus junior Brendan McCourt was the one who broke through. With 542.75 points, McCourt captured the title Saturday afternoon at Bucknell University.

Fox Chapel sophomore David Manelis, 10th in his PIAA debut last year, finished as runner-up with 487.45 points.

Foxes senior Jonah Cagley, third at states each of the past two years, capped his PIAA diving career in fifth overall (482.10).

Mt. Lebanon senior Owen Johns, like Cagley a four-year state competitor, finished with a sixth-place medal (466.15) for the second year in a row.

All five WPIAL divers qualified for the finals. Penn-Trafford senior Logan Sherwin took ninth overall (420.65), while Franklin Regional senior Mason Fishell placed 15th (361.20).

Tags: Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Mt. lebanon, Penn-Trafford