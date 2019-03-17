Girls basketball rankings for week of March 17, 2019

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, March 17, 2019 | 6:02 PM

The Road to Hershey has shuffled the deck with three rounds in the book and two more coming this week.

Four of the six top-ranked teams in the Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings are still alive for a PIAA title.

Two others saw their golden dreams come to an end as both Lancaster Catholic in Class 4A and St. Basil Academy in 3A lost for the first time all year in the state quarterfinals.

Going into the final week of the high school basketball season in Pennsylvania, the WPIAL has four teams still alive, including two in Class 5A. Three of those teams are at the head of their class with Peters Township in 6A, Chartiers Valley in 5A and North Catholic in 4A.

Here is the PIAA Top 5 in each of the six classifications.

Class 6A

Team, record, previous

1. Peters Township, 28-0, 1

2. Garnet Valley, 28-1, 2

3. Neshaminy, 25-4, 4

4. Upper Dublin, 25-4, NR

5. Cardinal O’Hara, 15-12, NR

Out: North Allegheny, Spring-Ford

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley, 28-0, 1

2. Archbishop Carroll, 24-5, 2

3. Southern Lehigh, 26-3, 5

4. Thomas Jefferson, 22-7, NR

5. Malvern Villa Maria Academy, 25-4, 3

Out: Oakland Catholic

Class 4A

1. North Catholic, 25-3, 3

2. Bethlehem Catholic, 26-4, 5

3. Mifflinburg, 26-4, NR

4. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast, 19-9, NR

5. Lancaster Catholic, 30-1, 1

Out: Bishop McDevitt, Erie Villa Maria Academy

Class 3A

1. Dunmore, 28-0, 2

2. Camp Hill Trinity, 27-2, 3

3. Delone Catholic, 24-4, NR

4. Central Cambria, 20-7, NR

5. St. Basil Academy, 28-1, 1

Out: Neumann-Goretti, Loyalsock Township

Class 2A

1. Bellwood-Antis, 25-3, 1

2. Mahoney Area, 26-2, 2

3. West Middlesex, 25-3, 3

4. Everett, 24-3, NR

5. Kane, 23-4, NR

Out: Bishop Canevin, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Class A

1. Jenkintown, 27-1, 1

2. Our Lady of the Lourdes Regional, 22-6, 3

3. Berlin Brothersvalley, 23-5, NR

4. Shanksville-Stonycreek, 24-5, NR

5. Susquehanna Community, 21-7, NR

Out: Bishop Carroll, Rochester, Kennedy Catholic

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Chartiers Valley, North Catholic, Peters Township, Thomas Jefferson