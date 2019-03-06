Hempfield’s Brose up to eight Division I offers

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Wednesday, March 6, 2019 | 2:35 PM

Hempfield’s Fintan Brose

Hempfield’s Fintan Brose is pulling in offers in pairs.

Seemingly each week, the junior football lineman is attracting scholarship opportunities two at a time.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound tackle announced two additional offers within the past week, in Navy and Princeton.

Honored and thankful to receive an offer from the United States Naval Academy!⚓️ pic.twitter.com/VTV5aGMS4u — Fintan Brose (@brose_fintan) March 3, 2019

Thankful to receive an offer from Princeton! pic.twitter.com/eNnaSi6ZE4 — Fintan Brose (@brose_fintan) February 28, 2019

His offers are wide-ranging: There is FCS and FBS interest. Schools courting him hail from the Southeastern, Mid-American and American Athletic conferences, as well as the Ivy League. He has eight offers in all, including from Vanderbilt and Kent State.

His coach anticipates many more as the offseason continues.

“I think interest will continue to grow over the spring and summer,” Hempfield coach Rich Bowen said. “He has unlimited potential.”

