Hempfield’s Brose up to eight Division I offers

By:
Wednesday, March 6, 2019 | 2:35 PM

Hempfield’s Fintan Brose is pulling in offers in pairs.

Seemingly each week, the junior football lineman is attracting scholarship opportunities two at a time.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound tackle announced two additional offers within the past week, in Navy and Princeton.

His offers are wide-ranging: There is FCS and FBS interest. Schools courting him hail from the Southeastern, Mid-American and American Athletic conferences, as well as the Ivy League. He has eight offers in all, including from Vanderbilt and Kent State.

His coach anticipates many more as the offseason continues.

“I think interest will continue to grow over the spring and summer,” Hempfield coach Rich Bowen said. “He has unlimited potential.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

