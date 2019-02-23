Herald spotlight athlete: Fox Chapel’s Ellie Schwartzman

By: Tribune-Review

Saturday, February 23, 2019 | 9:38 AM

Fox Chapel’s Elizabeth Schwartzman

Ellie Schwartzman, a sophomore on the Fox Chapel girls basketball team, helped the team’s turnaround this season as she averaged 9 points and 8 rebounds. She’s been playing basketball since first grade and is also on the volleyball team.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Spotlight Athlete:

If you could go somewhere you’ve never been, where would you go?

Europe

What three famous people would you like to have dinner with?

LeBron James, Ellen Pompeo and Barack Obama.

What TV show makes you want to change the channel?

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

What movie could you watch over and over?

Any Harry Potter movie.

How often do you go to Pittsburgh Pirates games?

Not often. I don’t think I’ve gone since I was 10.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

St. Lucia.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Brussels sprouts.

What’s the strongest part of your basketball game?

My inside game and my rebounding.

Who would be your dream date?

Kyle Kuzma (L.A. Lakers).

Who would you like to see disappear from public view?

Any Kardashian.

What would make up your favorite all-time meal?

Steak, mashed potatoes and corn.

What is your favorite TV show?

I have two. “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Criminal Minds.”

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Anything chocolate.

People would be surprised to know that you …

Have a 9-year-old rescue dog, Frankie, who is deaf and has four teeth.

— Marty Stewart

