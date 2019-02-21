High school roundup for Feb. 20, 2019: Deshields leads Uniontown past Beaver

By: Tribune-Review

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Billy Deshields had the hot hand Wednesday night and carried Uniontown to a 72-53 victory over Beaver in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball playoffs at Peters Township.

Deshields drained seven 3-pointers and had 29 points for the No. 4 Red Raiders (19-3).

Bryant Grady had 13 points, and Ray Robinson added 11 for Uniontown, which will play No. 5 Highlands (16-7) in the WPIAL quarterfinals Saturday at a time and site to be determined.

Mike Champ had 16 points for No. 13 Beaver (6-16), which trailed 37-23 at halftime.

Girls basketball

Avonworth 55, Beth-Center 34 — Harris Robinson scored 19 points to lift No. 5 Avonworth (16-6) to a WPIAL Class 3A first-round win at Gateway.

The Lopes will play No. 4 Carlynton in the quarterfinals Saturday at a time and site to be determined.

Beaver 51, East Allegheny 42 — Emma Pavalek had 28 points to lead No. 6 Beaver (17-4) to a WPIAL Class 3A first-round win at Peters Township. The Bobcats will play No. 3 Shady Side Academy (17-3) in the quarterfinals.

Amaia Johnson had 26 points for No. 11 East Allegheny (14-8).

Carlynton 44, Ellwood City 39 — Jada Lee had 17 points to help No. 4 Carlynton (19-4) earn a WPIAL Class 3A first-round victory at North Hills. Natalia Greco had 16 points for No. 13 Ellwood City (13-10).

Washington 58, Mohawk 45 — No. 8 seed Washington (19-4) held off No. 9 Mohawk (7-16) in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round game at North Allegheny as Carly Allen scored 24 points and Torri Finley added 18.

Washington, on a seven-game winning streak, will play No. 1 Neshannock (20-2) in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Karly McCutcheon led Mohawk with 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and Nadia Lape had 16, including 8 of 13 free throws.

Washington made 20 of 37 free throws while Mohawk went 17 of 28 from the foul line.

