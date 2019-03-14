High school roundup for March 13, 2019: OLSH boys advance to PIAA quarterfinals

By: HSSN Staff

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 | 11:54 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Colon Kadlick grabs a loose ball from Forest Hills’ Adam Cecere during PIAA boys 3A action Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Armstrong Jr. Sr. High School.

Daren DiMichele had 22 points to help WPIAL champion OLSH claim a 77-36 victory over Fairview in the PIAA Class 2A second round at New Castle.

Dante Spadafora scored 15 points, and Jake DiMichele added 11 for the Chargers (24-2), who will play District 9 champion Ridgway (24-3) in the quarterfinals Saturday at a time and site to be determined.

Farrell 70, Serra Catholic 64 — Jimmy Moon scored 36 points, but it wasn’t enough as WPIAL runner-up Serra Catholic (21-5) lost a PIAA Class 2A second-round game at Slippery Rock University.

Eric Hopson had 20 points for District 10 champion Farrell (23-3).

Coatesville 77, Butler 72 — Ethan Mortan scored 36 points, but Butler (21-6) had its season come to a close after a PIAA Class 6A second-round loss to District 1 runner-up Coatesville (28-2) at Chambersburg.

Richland 82, Seton LaSalle 72 — Despite 21 points from Terrell Truss-Moore, Seton LaSalle (20-6) fell short against District 6 champion Richland (22-6) in the PIAA Class 3A second round at Hempfield.

Dylan Preston and Jake Verner each had 12 points, and Michael Bigley added 10 for the Rebels.

Collin Instone scored 26 for Richland, which will play WPIAL champion Lincoln Park (24-4) in the quarterfinals.

Sharon 52, Beaver Falls 47 — Ethan Porterfield’s 29 points lifted District 10 champion Sharon (23-4) to a PIAA Class 3A second-round win over Beaver Falls (11-15) at New Castle.

Jalen Vaughn had 18 points, and Gage McKelvey added 12 for the Tigers.

Girls basketball

Thomas Jefferson 55, Mount St. Joseph 41 — Jenna Clark had 18 points, Alyssa DeAngelo added 17 and Graci Fairman had 16 as Thomas Jefferson (20-7) won a PIAA Class 5A second-round game at Chambersburg.

The Jaguars will play District 3 champion Palmyra (18-10) in the quarterfinals.

Lancaster Catholic 59, Central Valley 29 — Kiki Jefferson had 26 points to guide District 3 champion Lancaster Catholic (30-0) past WPIAL runner-up Central Valley (23-3) in a PIAA Class 4A second-round game at Hollidaysburg.

Harlee Johns had 11 points, and Kaelyn Underwood scored 10 for Central Valley.

Sewickley Academy 36, St. Joseph’s Academy 30 — Kendall Lightcap had 11 points to lead Sewickley Academy (14-8) to a PIAA Class A second-round win at Central Cambria.

The Panthers will play District 5 champion Berlin Brothersvalley (22-5) in the quarterfinals.

Shanksville-Stonycreek 66, Rochester 50 — Alexis Robison scored 19 points for Rochester (20-7), but it wasn’t enough as the WPIAL champions fell to Shanksville (23-5) in the PIAA Class A second round at Greensburg Salem.

Vincentian Academy 45, Tussey Mountain 36 — Alana Winkler had 15 points, and Hannah Katz added 13 as Vincentian Academy (14-12) won a PIAA Class A second-round game at Central Cambria. The Royals will play District 5 runner-up Shanksville (23-5) in the quarterfinals.

Tags: Beaver Falls, Butler, Central Valley, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Rochester, Serra Catholic, Seton-La Salle, Sewickley Academy, Thomas Jefferson, Vincentian Academy