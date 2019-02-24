High school sports broadcasts scheduled this week on Trib HSSN

By: Tribune-Review

Sunday, February 24, 2019 | 2:18 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review

The Path to the Pete winds down with a golden week in the pool, on the mats and on the hardwood during Championship Week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN continues exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL boys and girls basketball playoffs with the semifinals Monday through Wednesday and live and archived video stream coverage of all 12 WPIAL boys and girls basketball championship games at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.

There also will be coverage of the District 6 semifinals and finals.

The Network hits the pool with live and archived video streams of the girls and boys WPIAL swimming championships from Pitt with morning and afternoon sessions Thursday and Friday.

Trib HSSN also will have two-day coverage of the WPIAL Class AAA individual wrestling championships from Canon-McMillan.

Plus, the The WPIAL Roundball Report, followed by the PIHL Power Play Show, starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the monthly edition of Carlow Sports Talk all on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Feb. 25

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 3A Semifinals: Seton LaSalle vs. Lincoln Park at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 3A Semifinals: North Catholic vs. Aliquippa at 8 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460 and on WBVP-AM 1230

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class A Semifinals: Monessen vs. Vincentian Academy at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class A Semifinals: Nazareth Prep vs. Cornell at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 4A Semifinals: Elizabeth Froward vs. North Catholic at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 4A Semifinals: Blackhawk vs. Central Valley at 6 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 2A Semifinals: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 2A Semifinals: Laurel vs. Brentwood at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 2A Semifinals: Penns Manor vs. Bishop Guilfoyle at 7:30 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 2A Semifinals: Juniata Valley vs. Blairsville at 6 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 2A Semifinals: Bellwood-Antis vs. Penns Manor at 6 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

Talk Show – Carlow Sports Talk at 8:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Feb. 26

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 5A Semifinals: Chartiers Valley vs. Mars at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 5A Semifinals: Moon vs. Penn Hills at 8 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 2A Semifinals: South Side Beaver vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 8 p.m. WBVP-AM 1230

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 2A Semifinals: Sewickley Academy vs. Serra Catholic at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 6A Semifinals: Bethel Park vs. Peters Township at 6 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 6A Semifinals: Norwin vs. North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class A Semifinals: Vincentian Academy vs. West Greene at 6 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class A Semifinals: Quigley Catholic vs. Rochester at 6 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and on WMBA-AM 1460

District 6 Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 3A Semifinals: Bellwood-Antis vs. Ligonier Valley at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Talk Show – The WPIAL Roundball Report at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show – The PIHL Power Play Show at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 6A Semifinals: Butler vs. Pine-Richland at 8 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 6A Semifinals: Canon-McMillan vs. Mt. Lebanon at 8 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 4A Semifinals: Highlands vs. New Castle at 8 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 4A Semifinals: Quaker Valley vs. Ambridge at 8 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460 and on WBVP-AM 1230

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 5A Semifinals: Penn Hills vs. Chartiers Valley at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 5A Semifinals: Thomas Jefferson vs. Oakland Catholic at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 3A Semifinals: Avonworth vs. Neshannock at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 3A Semifinals: Shady Side Academy vs. South Park at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Feb. 28

WPIAL Boys Basketball Class 3A Championship Game Live Stream – North Catholic/Aliquippa winner vs. Seton LaSalle/Lincoln Park winner at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Class A Championship Game Live Stream – Nazareth Prep/Cornell winner vs. Monessen/Vincentian Academy winner at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Class 2A Championship Game Live Stream – Laurel/Brentwood winner vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart/Bishop Canevin winner at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys and Girls Swimming Class AAA Championships Live Stream of Day One at 10 a.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys and Girls Swimming Class AA Championships Live Stream of Day One at 3 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, March 1

WPIAL Boys Basketball Class 5A Championship Game Live Stream – Moon/Penn Hills winner vs. Chartiers Valley/Mars winner at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Class 2A Championship Game Live Stream – Sewickley Academy/Serra Catholic winner vs. South Side Beaver/Our Lady of the Sacred Heart winner at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Class 4A Championship Game Live Stream – Blackhawk/Central Valley winner vs. Elizabeth Forward/North Catholic winner at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Class A Championship Game Live Stream – Quigley Catholic/Rochester winner vs. Vincentian Academy/West Greene winner at 3 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys and Girls Swimming Class AAA Championships Live Stream of Day Two at 10 a.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys and Girls Swimming Class AA Championships Live Stream of Day Two at 3 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling Playoffs – Individual Class AAA Preliminaries and Quarterfinals at TBA on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, March 2

WPIAL Boys Basketball Class 6A Championship Game Live Stream – Butler/Pine-Richland winner vs. Mt. Lebanon/Canon-McMillan winner at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Class 4A Championship Game Live Stream – Quaker Valley/Ambridge winner vs. Highlands/New Castle winner at 1 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Class 6A Championship Game Live Stream – Bethel Park/Peters Township winner vs. Norwin/North Allegheny winner at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Class 5A Championship Game Live Stream – Thomas Jefferson/Oakland Catholic winner vs. Penn Hills/Chartiers Valley winner at 3 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Class 3A Championship Game Live Stream – Avonworth/Neshannock winner vs. Shady Side Academy/South Park winner at 11 a.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling Playoffs – Individual Class AAA Semifinals and Consolation and Championship Finals at TBA on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com