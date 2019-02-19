High school wrestling notebook: Seven wrestlers looking for 3rd section title in Class AAA

As the WPIAL Class AA wrestlers head to Indiana this weekend, the Class AAA wrestlers begin their journey toward Hershey.
The Class AAA section tournaments will be held Saturday at four sites — Kiski Area (Section 1), Connellsville (2), Fox Chapel (3) and Chartiers Valley (4).
Seven wrestlers — Hempfield senior Kyle Burkholder, Kiski Area senior Darren Miller, Camacho, Hillegas, Sullivan, Peters Township junior Bryce Wilkes and Canon-McMillan junior Gerrit Nijenhuis — will attempt to become three-time section champions.
Miller said he was disappointed with the way things ended in 2018, so he’s eager for a bounce back this season. He’s a two-time section champion and opened the season by defeating PIAA 2018 runner-up Camacho at the Eastern Invitational tournament.
The win against Camacho (31-2) let people around the WPIAL know he was ready for a big senior season. He wrestled at 132 pounds most of the season, but he’s dropping to 126 for the individual tournament.
Miller (35-1) is seeded No. 1 at 126 and Camacho No. 2.
His only loss was to Hillegas in the finals at Powerade at 132.
“I’m looking forward to making a run in the tournament,” Miller said. “Beating Colton was one step. I’m confident in my abilities.”
Wrestlers seeking their second titles include:
Section 1: Phipps, Latrobe junior Gabe Willochell, Kiski Area junior Nick Delp and Conner.
Section 2: Connellsville sophomore Mason Prinkey, Belle Vernon senior Logan Seliga, Connellsville senior Dylan Ross, Thomas Jefferson senior Alex Weber and Mt. Lebanon junior Jackson Gray and Joll.
Section 3: Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley junior Drew Vlasnik, Pine-Richland sophomore Cole Spencer, Mars junior Jake Richardson and Armstrong senior Ogden Atwood.
Section 4: Canon-McMillan junior Jimmy Baxter, Waynesburg sophomore Luca Augustine, West Allegheny senior Ty McGeary, Canon-McMillan junior Giomar Ramos, Canon-McMillan senior Kenny Hayman and Waynesburg senior Trey Howard.
The top 5 wrestlers in each weight class from the four sections advance to the WPIAL/Southwest Regional tournament March 1 and 2 at Canon-McMillan.