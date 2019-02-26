Knoch hockey team denied postseason berth

By: Tribune-Review

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 | 12:18 AM

Knoch’s bounce-back hockey season ended without a trip to the Penguins Cup playoffs.

Gregory Hensh scored a pair of goals and added two assists, leading Connellsville to a 5-0 win over Knoch on Monday night in the teams’ PIHL Division 2 regular-season finale.

Ryan Brown added a goal and two assists for Connellsville (15-3-0-2), which finished in a tie for third in the standings.

Knoch (5-15) was eliminated from the postseason with the loss. The Knights would have played a play-in game against Trinity for the final spot in the playoffs if they had won. Joel Cendrowski (17 saves) and Lucas Hentschel (18 saves) split time in goal for Knoch.