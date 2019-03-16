Mars uses near-perfect second half to defeat Meadville in PIAA quarterfinals

By: Chris Harlan

Friday, March 15, 2019 | 9:39 PM

Mars played a near-perfect second half Friday night — missing only two shots — as the Planets defeated District 10 champion Meadville, 73-57, in a PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal at Sharon.

Andrew Recchia scored a team-high 19 points for WPIAL champion Mars, which went 14 for 16 from the field after halftime. Khori Fusco added 16 points with 10 in the fourth quarter.

Brandon Caruso and Zach Schlegel each scored 10.

The win advances Mars (27-1) to the PIAA semifinals for the second year in a row. Waiting there will be WPIAL runner-up Moon, which defeated Lower Dauphin, 51-50, in overtime Friday.

The semifinals are Monday a site and time was not yet announced.

Lashon Lindsey led Meadville (20-7) with 22 points and Davyon Butler added 14.

Mars never trailed in Friday’s victory though Meadville forced a second-half tie at 35-35 with 4:15 left in the third. Recchia answered with a 3-pointer and Caruso scored a driving layup to lead by five.

The Planets outscored Meadville, 29-15, over the next 10 minutes with included a pair of 3-pointers by Schlegel, a freshman who scored eight points in the fourth.

