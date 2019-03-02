New Castle tops Quaker Valley in WPIAL 4A final for 3rd consecutive year
By:
George Guido
Saturday, March 2, 2019 | 2:47 PM
New Castle just wouldn’t be denied.
Down by 10 points late in the third quarter, the Red Hurricanes finished the game on a 17-4 tear to defeat Quaker Valley, 60-54, Saturday at Petersen Events Center — winning the school its 13th WPIAL boys basketball title.
It was the third consecutive season that Quaker Valley (20-4) lost the Class 4A title game to section rival New Castle (21-4). The Quakers had defeated the Red Hurricanes twice in the regular season.
New Castle had made only two of its first 13 3-point tries in the second half Saturday before Drew Cox led the fourth-quarter comeback with 11 points and 20 overall. Freshman Michael Wells had 14 points — 10 in the fourth period.
Quaker Valley, seeking its first title since 1997, was led by Ryan Stowers’ 31 points.
New Castle tied Farrell for most WPIAL boys championships.
Tags: New Castle, Quaker Valley
- Loading...