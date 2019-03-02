New Castle tops Quaker Valley in WPIAL 4A final for 3rd consecutive year

By: George Guido

Saturday, March 2, 2019 | 2:47 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Drew Cox celebrates late in the fourth quarter of the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Quaker Valley Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle captains accept the WPIAL Class 4A trophy after defeating Quaker Valley Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, at Petersen Events Center. Previous Next

New Castle just wouldn’t be denied.

Down by 10 points late in the third quarter, the Red Hurricanes finished the game on a 17-4 tear to defeat Quaker Valley, 60-54, Saturday at Petersen Events Center — winning the school its 13th WPIAL boys basketball title.

It was the third consecutive season that Quaker Valley (20-4) lost the Class 4A title game to section rival New Castle (21-4). The Quakers had defeated the Red Hurricanes twice in the regular season.

New Castle had made only two of its first 13 3-point tries in the second half Saturday before Drew Cox led the fourth-quarter comeback with 11 points and 20 overall. Freshman Michael Wells had 14 points — 10 in the fourth period.

Quaker Valley, seeking its first title since 1997, was led by Ryan Stowers’ 31 points.

New Castle tied Farrell for most WPIAL boys championships.

Tags: New Castle, Quaker Valley