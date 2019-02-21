NFL’s Batch, Gradkowski, Lee, Posluszny among 2019 WPIAL Hall of Fame class

By: Chris Harlan

Thursday, February 21, 2019 | 10:53 AM

Tampa Bay quarterback Bruce Gradkowski talks with Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch at midfield after the Steelers’ 20-3 victory at Heinz Field. Gradkowski is a graduate of Seton-La Salle, and Batch is a graduate of Steel Valley.

NFL players Charlie Batch, Bruce Gradkowski, Sean Lee and Paul Posluszny are among the athletes chosen for induction this year into the WPIAL Hall of Fame.

Braddock basketball star Billy Knight, recently retired Upper St. Clair football coach Jim Render and USC baseball standout Sean Casey also were among the 14-person class announced Thursday at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum. Also chosen were North Allegheny’s Stephanie Madia, Avella’s Gary Tranquill, Washington/Canon-McMillan’s Guy Montecalvo, Monaca/Beaver Falls’ Larry Bruno and Connellsville’s John Woodruff.

The class includes nine athletes, three coaches, two teams, game official Joe Hardiman and contributor George Anderson.

The teams chosen for induction were 1979 North Hills cross country and 1998 Rochester football.

