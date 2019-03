North Catholic girls roll past Central Valley to win 19th WPIAL championship

By: Josh Rizzo

Friday, March 1, 2019 | 8:26 PM

Everything played out according to “the script,” according to North Catholic girls basketball coach Molly Rottmann.

By taking down Central Valley, 75-57, on Friday night at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center, the Trojanettes won their third straight WPIAL Class 4A title and 19th in the school’s history. Carrying the weight of those expectations doesn’t get any easier.

“I think we’ve talked about it,” Rottmann said. “They are supposed to win this year. This is what was supposed to happen in theory, from the beginning of the year to the end. It is hard sometimes. That’s a lot of pressure on your back. That’s why we talked about enjoying the journey.”

.@NCHSGirlsBB coach Molly Rottman talks about the 17-0 run to start the second half that flipped the #WPIAL girls 4A Championship. #TribHSSN pic.twitter.com/Us4z3uAwDu — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) March 2, 2019

The Trojanettes (22-3) won this title by opening the second half with a 17-0 run that erased a four-point halftime deficit.

North Catholic tied the game after Tess Myers and Dani Short scored following offensive rebounds. Kylee Lewandowski, who finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, put the Trojanettes ahead for good, 32-30, with a short jumper with 6 minutes, 32 seconds left in the third quarter.

“A team like that, you know something is coming sooner or later,” Central Valley coach Chris Raso said. “You are going to have a game of runs, and hopefully they don’t last as long as those runs did.”

After a tough loss, @CentralValleySD coach Chris Raso talked about a season of firsts and moving into the #PIAA playoffs. #WPIAL #TribHSSN pic.twitter.com/SuqjISu5de — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) March 2, 2019

North Catholic had to wake out of a deep slumber to get by the Warriors. Central Valley (22-2) surged ahead by nine, 16-7, on a jumper by Harlee Johns late in the first quarter.

The Trojanettes shot 2 of 9 from the field in the first quarter and trailed 17-9. Johns scored a team-high 22 points for Central Valley, while Kaelyn Underwood and Allyson Kirby added 15 and 11, respectively, for the Warriors.

“They were shooting well, and we were getting lost on defense,” Rottmann said.

Short, who finished with 11 points and five rebounds, said she wasn’t too concerned. The Trojanettes had to rally from a double-figure deficit to beat Beaver in last year’s title game.

“No, we’ve come back before,” Short said. “We are a fighting team like we said. It’s not a big deal for us to be behind.”

North Catholic’s offense carried the Trojanettes after halftime.

Myers, who finished with a game-high 26 points, made two 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the frame. North Catholic shot 60 percent (12 of 20) from the field and put up 30 points in the third quarter.

The Trojanettes went from four points down to being up 56-42.

North Catholic was able to etch out its own script.

“Everything,” said Myers, on what the game meant to her. “My teammates, we came together at halftime and knew what we needed to do. Pick it up on defense and like coach said, keep shooting our shots and they’ll go in.”

