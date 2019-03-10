Norwin, Penn-Trafford bowling teams claim regional titles

By: HSSN Staff

Saturday, March 9, 2019 | 7:34 PM

There will be quite a contingent of Westmoreland County bowlers heading east to Lancaster next week for the state bowling championships after a stellar performance from several area teams Saturday at the Western Pennsylvania regionals at North Versailles Bowl.

The Norwin boys and Penn-Trafford girls teams each claimed regional titles.

On the boys side, Norwin defeated Plum, 2-1, in the championship round after beating Ambridge in the semifinals.

The Knights were led by Mike Fekete (664), Ethan Dutka (632), C.J. Turek (621), Ethen Decker (596) and Zachary Marzec (557) in the three-game qualifying round.

Hempfield, the leading team after the qualifying round (4,386 pins), along with Beaver Falls and Armstrong, will join those three teams at the state championships next Friday and Saturday in Lancaster.

In the girls draw, Penn-Trafford blanked McDowell, 2-0, in the finals after defeating Burrell in the semifinals.

Madison Shank (597), Dallys Clark (565), Taylor Sathornkich (491), Madison Trainer (438) and Mikayla Uranker (407) paced the Warriors to second place behind McDowell in the qualifying round.

Penn Hills, Greensburg Salem and McKeesport also qualified for the state tournament.

