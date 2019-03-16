Oscar Tshiebwe’s double-double leads Kennedy Catholic past Mt. Lebanon in PIAA quarterfinal

By: Chris Harlan

Saturday, March 16, 2019 | 3:47 PM

Kennedy Catholic’s Oscar Tshiebwe had 25 points and 18 rebounds Saturday afternoon as the District 10 champion defeated Mt. Lebanon, 68-51, in a PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal at Aliquippa.

The WPIAL champions had defeated Kennedy Catholic in a scrimmage last summer, but the 6-foot-9 West Virginia recruit didn’t play that day. His presence this time made a giant difference.

Mt. Lebanon led 22-18 before Tshiebwe led Kennedy Catholic on a 15-2 early in the second quarter. The senior scored eight points in that quarter and added 10 more in the third as Kennedy Catholic pulled away.

Kennedy led 54-40 after three.

Hayden Herster led Mt. Lebanon (24-4) with 18 points and Blaine Gantley added 16.

Maceo Austin scored 18 points for Kennedy Catholic (25-3) and Ike Herster had 11.

