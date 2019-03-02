P-T diver Kalik making familiar trek to PIAA diving championships

By: Karen Kadilak

Saturday, March 2, 2019 | 10:06 AM

Submitted Penn-Trafford’s diving team was well-represented at the WPIAL championships Feb. 23 at North Allegheny. From left are senior Logan Sherwin, Penn-Trafford diving coach Mark Martini, senior Paige Kalik and sophomore Xander Lentz.

Penn-Trafford senior Paige Kalik is headed to the PIAA Class AAA girls diving championship March 15 at Bucknell for the third consecutive season, and this time she will have company.

Senior Logan Sherwin qualified for his first boys championship March 16 after coming close the past two seasons.

“I’m super excited Logan will be going to states,” Kalik said. “He always works very hard, so he deserves one of the spots.

“It’s going to be super fun.”

Kalik, an Akron recruit, romped to her second consecutive WPIAL title Feb. 23 at North Allegheny, scoring 493.65 points, 60.50 more than the runner-up, North Allegheny sophomore Maya Ennis.

Kalik said she looks forward to a higher finish at states after placing sixth the past two seasons.

Sherwin, a Chicago recruit, placed second at the WPIAL championship (557.65), 31.30 points behind Fox Chapel senior and Duke recruit Jonah Cagley, who won for the third straight year.

Sherwin leapfrogged third-place Mt. Lebanon senior Owen Johns and fourth-place Fox Chapel sophomore David Manelis, who were second and third last season. Johns also was runner-up in 2017.

Sherwin placed sixth in 2017 and ’18.

“I hope to dive as well at states as I did at WPIALs and earn a medal,” Sherwin said.

The top eight receive medals.

Kalik and Sherwin were looking for a sweep of WPIAL crowns after placing first at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association championships Jan. 25.

“They will be working hard to improve dives,” Penn-Trafford diving coach Mark Martini said. “They have done well but can do better.”

Sherwin is the first Warrior to qualify for the PIAA boys championship since Joe Ference, a two-time WPIAL and PIAA champion, in 2016.

Sherwin, also a swimmer, was seeded in the 50-yard freestyle (23.09 seconds) at the WPIAL championships at Pitt’s Trees Pool but fell short of a medal.

Tags: Penn-Trafford