Penn-Trafford RB Lisbon draws Navy offer

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Tuesday, March 5, 2019 | 5:30 PM

Penn-Trafford’s Caleb Lisbon is tackled by North Hills’ defense on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 in the WPIAL 5A playoffs at Penn-Trafford High School.

A running back who averaged nearly nine yards a carry last season has his first Division I football offer.

Penn-Trafford junior Caleb Lisbon is expected to draw many more offers, but Navy will be the leader of the pack.

Lisbon (6-foot, 195 pounds) rushed for 1,329 yards last season and scored 19 touchdowns. The breakaway back ran for 8.5 yards per carry.

As a safety, he made 26 tackles.

Lisbon doesn’t use Twitter much. In fact, he has tweeted only once:

Honored to receive my first offer from the United States Naval Academy! #gonavy pic.twitter.com/CvhJWeDncN — Caleb Lisbon (@LisbonCaleb) March 5, 2019

Warriors coach John Ruane said Lisbon fits the Warriors’ zone-read offense perfectly because of field vision and lack of hesitation when the line creates a hole.