Penn-Trafford RB Lisbon draws Navy offer
By: Bill Beckner Jr.
Tuesday, March 5, 2019 | 5:30 PM
A running back who averaged nearly nine yards a carry last season has his first Division I football offer.
Penn-Trafford junior Caleb Lisbon is expected to draw many more offers, but Navy will be the leader of the pack.
Lisbon (6-foot, 195 pounds) rushed for 1,329 yards last season and scored 19 touchdowns. The breakaway back ran for 8.5 yards per carry.
As a safety, he made 26 tackles.
Lisbon doesn’t use Twitter much. In fact, he has tweeted only once:
Honored to receive my first offer from the United States Naval Academy! #gonavy pic.twitter.com/CvhJWeDncN
— Caleb Lisbon (@LisbonCaleb) March 5, 2019
Warriors coach John Ruane said Lisbon fits the Warriors’ zone-read offense perfectly because of field vision and lack of hesitation when the line creates a hole.
Lisbon ran for 814 yards and 12 scores as a sophomore, showing his ability to cut quickly and find daylight.
Fordham, Army West Point, Colgate and Villanova also have shown interest.
Lisbon’s brother, Jonah, played one season of football at Robert Morris before joining the Navy. He did not play football at the academy.
